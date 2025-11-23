‘On My Knees Screaming, Sobbing’: Khlöe Kardashian Says Traumatic Experience With Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Changed Her Journaling Ways

Reality television star Khlöe Kardashian and former NBA player Lamar Odom were married from 2009 to 2016. Their marriage ended because of Odom’s drug addiction and cheating ways. While the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star filed for divorce in 2013, they didn’t end their union until 2016, after Odom’s near-fatal drug overdose in a Nevada brothel.

Odom admitted to repeatedly having affairs and that he indeed has several debilitating addictions that also played a role in the demise of the marriage. Kardashian, the mother of two children she has with former NBA beau Tristan Thompson, has ventured into the world of podcasting, and on the latest episode of her show she talked about a very traumatic experience she endured while married to the former Los Angeles Lakers star and 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Khloe Shares Harrowing Story About Lamar Odom’s Paranoia

Speaking during her hit podcast “Khloe In Wonder Land,” Khloe recounted a time when Odom’s paranoia likely from drug use amongst other things got the best of him, leading him to oddly burn all of Khloe’s journals.

“I haven’t journaled in years,” Khloe shared on her podcast. “I used to love to journal. I had a few journals that I journaled literally my life away, and I loved it and everything was in these journals.” “I remember my ex-husband was going through it,” she continued. “He was having a tough time, and he was incredibly paranoid and found these journals that he knew I did all the time and was reading them and was just convinced that I was taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy.” “He threw all of them into a fire in front of me and I remember sobbing, tears streaming down my face,” Khloe added. “I could remember me on my knees screaming. It was years of my life in these journals! They meant to much to me, and it was years.” “I just remember it was at my old house in our master bedroom,” she went on to describe her reaction to the journals being burned. “On my knees screaming, sobbing, and that was the last time I journaled, because I just felt like, ‘Wow, that was taken away in a f–king blink.’ What was the point?”

Khloé Kardashian revealed ex Lamar Odom once burned all of her journals. 😮 pic.twitter.com/klE806kYMC — Page Six (@PageSix) November 19, 2025

Khloe’s Not Against Meeting Up With Lamar Odom Again

Although, Kardashian has her mind made up that they’ll be no reconciliation between her and Odom, she also mentioned that she’s not totally against meeting with him but in a more exclusive. The former couple hasn’t seen one another since Odom appeared on the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians. While the interaction went fine, Kardashian doesn’t want to the next time they meet to be around everyone.

“I’m not opposed to ever meeting up with him again in maybe a more private setting,” she said during her podcast on X back in July. “Just to see how that conversation goes. It’s sort of no more words to say with that, it’s just all feeling.”

Odom Shares Same Sentiments And Wants Friendship

Speaking on the “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” during the summer, the two-time NBA champion says he wants to be friends with his ex.