“In 30 Days. You Really Don’t Know The Person:” Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom Saga Was ‘Most Magical Time Of My Life’

Khloé Kardashian‘s shotgun marriage to Lamar Odom was tumultuous, well publicized and at times, even traumatizing, but she says she wouldn’t change it for anything. They got married in 2009, separated in 2013 and officially divorced in 2016.

Kardashian, who followed her marriage to Lamar with a whirlwind relationship with Tristan Thompson that was filled with infidelity on his part, admitted relationships haven’t “worked out great for me in the past,” which is why she vowed to “try something different” and has taken a break from dating.

Khloé Kardashian Says Shotgun Weddings Can Lead To Heartache Later

On the Wednesday, March 19 episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kardashian, 40, was joined by dating coach and Later Daters star Logan Ury, who offered her insights on love at first sight and how it can be a failed ambition in the long term, which is definitely something Khloe Kardashian could relate to.

“I got married in 30 days of meeting my first husband. We met and then, when he proposed, we got married 9 days later, so yes, [I’m] guilty [of falling for the spark],” she said, referring to her 2009 marriage to Odom, 45. Odom had a serious drug and sex addition that landed him in a sunken place. Still, she said she “wouldn’t change it” looking back. “I also love that experience, and it was one of the best experiences of my life and I loved that, but I don’t think — I’ll never say never – I don’t think I would ever do that again,” she said, adding, “I hope not. Because you really don’t know the person.”

Khloé Kardashian Says She Will Pace Herself In Future Relationships

She will be using way more caution and doing a lot more vetting before she leaps that deep with someone again. She says the “spark” sometimes “goes fast” if that’s what you fall for. “As fast as it started, it can also dwindle just as quickly,” she said. “But I feel like with others, I’ve done both. I’ve taken some time, but I’ve also gone head-first.”

Khloé says she’s the type to be picky until she falls hard, then she goes all in, often blindly Her dating record reflects this.

“My history is probably more of a head-first type of gal, so what I’ve done, intentionally, this time, is taken a break from dating and I really wanted to work on myself and focus on my kids … It hasn’t worked out great for me in the past, that’s why this time I wanted to try something different, and I really like where I am right now in my life, I really do.”

Khloé says she realized that she couldn’t change Odom’ and his drug addiction, but it didn’t break her spirit, which also allowed her to so openly let Tristan Thompson into her world, have kids with him and continue to go back despite his shady nature with women.

“I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s–t,” Odom said. “The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Khloé Kardashian Wouldn’t Trade Marriage To Lamar Odom For The World

Regardless of her history, Kardashian affirmed, “I believe in love, I believe in happily ever after, I’m not cynical, I do think someone’s out there for me, I just don’t know if right now is my time. And it could be fear, it could be that I’m avoiding getting back into that dating pool but it’s just where I’m comfortable right now.”

This recent candid description of her marriage to Odom comes after a reunion with her ex-husband for the first time in nine years for the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians. The couple aired out a lot of feelings as it pertains to their history. Kardashian even recalls how she “punched [him] in the face and I shattered everything in that house” after Odom got “a burner phone to call a drug dealer” while in the midst of recovering from his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Lamar Odom Expresses Regrets For How Marriage To Khloé Ended

He apologized for what he put her through as he told her he “f—ed up” with her and said, “I love you for trying your hardest with me.”

For Khloe, the reunion was more closure for that period in her life.

“I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar. It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the purest love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it,” she said. “Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul … I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years, but there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage.”

Lamar has expressed his regrets for squandering what he also recalls was a very special love and connection between the two.

Lamar Odom opened up about his addiction and marriage to Khloe in a documentary, “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

At the time of her divorce filing, Kardashian cited infidelity, substance abuse and other things. Khloé even rushed to Odom’s side following his overdose at a Nevada brothel, sighting next of kin because the divorce wasn’t finalized. Odom recovered and even talked about Khloé during an episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m lot more loyal now.”