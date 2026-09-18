‘Milton Bradley Isn’t In Jail?’: Fans Have Plenty To Say About The Former MLB Player Not Wanting His Children Around Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend, Former Lakers Star Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom’s past is rearing its ugly head. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year has a checkered past as it pertains to substance abuse and his new girlfriend’s ex-husband doesn’t want him anywhere near the children they share together.

Odom’s girlfriend is Rachel Bradley, a Los Angeles real estate agent. Her estranged ex-husband is former MLB player Milton Bradley. With the former couple locked in a legal custody battle over their 7-year-old son, Matteo, the former MLB All-Star has one serious demand that he refuses to bend on.





Former MLB star Milton Bradley has asked the court to restrict former Lakers great Lamar Odom’s access to his — and 17-year-old children, citing Odom’s history of substance abuse and a January DUI arrest. (Getty Images/Screenshot @TMZ)

Bradley Says No To Odom Being Around His Children

In the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over the aforementioned 7-year-old Matteo, Bradley the court to restrict Lamar Odom’s access to the children, citing Odom’s history of substance abuse and a January DUI arrest. The now exes also share a 17-year-old son named Noah as well. Bradley says he wants Odom to take and pass drug and alcohol tests before he can be around his children.

TMZ reports that in response to Milton Bradley’s demand, Rachel filed court docs seeking legal custody, claiming Milton sent hostile texts (telling her to let the “crackhead” help and offering to forfeit/step back), and stating she is scared to leave Matteo with Milton.

Rachel Bradley Alleges Ex-Husband Is A Threat And Says He Sends Degrading Text Often

Rachel says she’s afraid to leave Matteo with Bradley because of how much of a loose cannon he can be. She says he hasn’t seen him Father’s Day and she even shared some of the alleged degrading text messages he sends her.

“Your lifestyle, figure it out, blocked, have a good day sucking crackhead d***, I’m not signing anything from you. Actually hope you and him die over there, I only help women I’m f***ing, let the third place bench warmer figure it out, you left me.”

“Nobody cares about you. You’re a whore. Everything you get you deserve. You actually deserve worse but I’m letting you live. Captain w**** … nobody gives af about you, Rachel. NOBODY!!”

“This is why I forfeit Matteo. You’re not gonna use him. Can’t control me no more” … adding “Let Lamar take on some responsibility besides bending you over.”

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans on social media to give their varying opinions on the matter.

“Milton is a crazy bastard! It’s amazing how these people find each other,” a fan said.

“Threatening to forfeit your own kid because youre mad at your ex is genuinely insane behavior and hes a grown man,” another fan said.

“That’s a lot of words to say Lamar has nothing to do with it,” someone else commented.

“It’s wild how all athletes pass around the same women,” a fan mentioned.

“Yo she got a taste for them wild fellas huh holy sh-t,” another fan quipped.

“She’s gotten his last nerve,” a person spewed.