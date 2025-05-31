“If You Fail To Perform Or Otherwise Comply” | Former NBA Player Lamar Odom Ordered To Vacate Tinseltown Home After Allegedly Falling $45K Behind In Rent

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2011) Lamar Odom is allegedly being evicted from his Los Angeles home for failure to pay rent.







🏠💸🏀⚖️Lamar Odom evicted from L.A. mansion. The ex-NBA star, once married to Khloé Kardashian, was ordered to vacate his Studio City rental after allegedly skipping $45K in rent. Odom, who had a verbal lease since Dec. 2024, failed to pay $15K/month, prompting a lawsuit. A… pic.twitter.com/zyhPXOtEYu — GoodMorningRooster (@RoosterGM) May 31, 2025

Former Lakers Star Lamar Odom Being Evicted For Failure To Pay $45K Rent



According to a lawsuit, Odom a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers is reportedly $45K in the hole on rent. The suit also states that in the middle of December 2024, Odom entered into an oral agreement to pay $15K on a month-to-month basis for a rental in the LA area.

Per the lawsuit as of March 20 Odom the sublessor, Executive Recovery Group, Inc claimed that Odom didn’t bother to pay rent from January 1 to March 31, and for a property valued at $500 per day it equals $45K for three months. ERC even alleged they gave the former Rhode Island Rams standout turned reality star several notices to pay. That included a three-day notice to either pay or leave the property which was posted on the premises on March 11.

Odom Given Three Days To Pay Rent In Full

“If you fail to perform or otherwise comply, Landlord declares the forfeiture of the lease or rental agreement under which you occupy said premises,” the notice declared.

ERC also claimed in the court documents that Odom was also notified via mail.

“At the time the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit was served, the amount of rent due was $45,000,” the lawsuit read, which also alleged the fair value of the premises “is $500 per day.

Odom has been no stranger to drama since retiring from the NBA in 2014.

Odom Escapes Death

In 2015 while in the midst of a divorce from reality star Khloe Kardashian, Odom was found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel. The former point forward had suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks as a result of the cocaine and opiates found in his system.

Per Kardashian, she doesn’t even know how much of the incident Odom actually remembers, and because of it the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft hasn’t talked about that fateful time much.