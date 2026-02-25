‘I Had Some Great Cocaine Summers’: Two-Time NBA Champion Lamar Odom Tells Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter That He Only Used Drugs During Offseason

NBA champion Lamar Odom’s journey has been one of extreme ups and downs. His basketball career was very successful, but in retirement he became heavily addicted to drugs, alcohol and sex, a combination that destroyed his marriage to Khloé Kardashian

RELATED: ‘Today, I Am Free. Drug free’ | Lamar Odom Reveals Break-up With Fiancee Sparked Newfound Sobriety

In recent years, Odom continues to fight his demons, but he seems to have a much better handle on controlling his urges and not going off the deep end when he is triggered.

Lamar Odom Discusses Past Drug Habit As NBA Player With Tracy McGrady & Vince Carter

In a recent interview on the “Cousins” podcast with NBA Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Odom took a trip down memory lane, admitting that he used during the offseason.

“I loved drugs. You’re talking to a real addict… Summertime I did drugs I ain’t gonna front… I had some great cocaine summers.” 😳



– Lamar Odom



(🎥 @VinceAndTmac / h/t @NBA__Courtside )



pic.twitter.com/X2O2mMb3lP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 25, 2026

“To keep it real with you, I loved drugs. You’re talking to a real addict… kid…I want to sniff cocaine…If I didn’t have to play ball that means I didn’t have any responsibility,” Odom said.

“Did you do drugs when you played ball?” McGrady asked.

“Summertime I did drugs,” Odom admits. “I ain’t gonna front… I had some great cocaine summers.”

Lamar Odom Says He Used Cocaine During NBA Offseason

Odom says he avoided using drugs in season because the drug tests were too frequent.

T-Mac pointed to Odom’s discretion with drugs during his playing days as an example of the former hoop star’s ability to exhibit self-control.

“I got the control but your addictive mind… The addict mind, you’re gonna think on how you’re gonna beat the system. That was my way of beating the system. Party hard in the summertime,” said Odom, painting a picture of his double life.

Lamar Odom Says Drugs Kept Him Out Of Basketball Hall of Fame

McGrady asked Odom if he thinks his drug habit affected how much he achieved in his NBA career.

“100 percent I should be where y’all at. In the Hall of Fame. Off straight talent,” Odom regretfully admits. “I had people come to me before I made it in the NBA. I was like 13 years old and told me, ‘You’re a hall of famer.’ Overall …greatness and legacy yeah, I hurt that by using drugs, 100 percent. But I will stand on that, when I think about my life, the ups and down, I’ve probably been put here to do something more than just play basketball.”

Fans Debate Lamar Odoms’ True Legacy

Fans of a newer generation got a kick out of the fact that Kobe Bryant was dominating the league with a “cokehead.”

“This who Kobe went to war and won 2 rings with,” one fan said, followed by laughing emojis. “Bro’s supporting cast was a mental patient, a crackhead, and Gasol and won 2/3 straight in a stacked west if that ain’t the goat idk no more,” said another fan, while boosting Kobe’s legacy. Bro’s supporting cast was a mental patient, a crackhead, and Gasol and won 2/3 straight in a stacked west if that ain’t the goat idk no more — tylor. (@tyloooorrr) February 25, 2026

Others commenting on X were more in tune with Odom’s journey from Christ The King High School and his grandmother’s home in Southside Jamaica Queens. Then to Rhode Island and onto the NBA, where he won two championships as an elite Swiss army knife helping Kobe Bryant’s Lakers to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

RELATED: “L.O., The Afterlife Is Not What People Make It Up To Be”: Kobe Bryant Is Still Visiting Lamar Odom In His Dreams

“Are you not aware of how talented LO was even with a drug habit?,” one fan recalled.

“Odom was an elite player, don’t try to discredit him to make it seem like Kobe carried his squad by himself,” another fan quipped.

Lamar Odom Was Solid NBA Player Who Fumbled Marriage With Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom played 14 NBA seasons while averaging 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for four different teams. He also won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011.

RELATED: “L.O., The Afterlife Is Not What People Make It Up To Be”: Kobe Bryant Is Still Visiting Lamar Odom In His Dreams

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom married in September 2009 and she first filed for divorce in December 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 after years of separation and Odom’s recovery from addiction. He often says fumbling Khloé is one of his biggest regrets.