If Vince Carter Can Get In, Anyone Can’: Fans Drag Slam Dunk King During Ridiculous Pushback On Carmelo Anthony’s Hall of Fame Selection

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony from Baltimore via Brooklyn, New York has been informed that he’s been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. One of the first people to shout him out was his good friend LeBron James, who was taken in the same draft as Melo, with the first overall pick of the vaunted 2003 NBA Draft.

RELATED: Five Reasons Why LeBron James Might End Up Back In Cleveland

“CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER! PEACE GOD @carmeloanthony,” the ageless wonder wrote to his Banana Boat Crew brethren.

Carmelo Anthony Was No. 3 Overall Pick In Vaunted 2003 NBA Draft

Melo led Syracuse to the National Championship as a freshman and then came to Denver as the No. 3 overall pick behind legendary draft bust Darko Miličić and should have won NBA rookie of the Year.

Existing in the same top-heavy draft as all-time champions such as Dwyane Wade (No. 5 overall in 2003) and Chris Bosh (No 4 overall) didn’t help Melo’s standing among fans. He was adored as a player, but as ring culture became a marketing strategy for the NBA and social media got involved, it’s clear from the reactions to his news, that perception wise, his legacy has taken a hit among some fans.

Fans On Social Media Battle Over Carmelo Anthony’s HOF Worthiness

“O rings and gets to the HOF,” said one hater. O rings, O finals appearances, O MVP, just a nigga that can shoot the ball,” said one fan on X, hiding behind an anime character. “He didn’t bring a chip to the Big Apple. Hopefully he gets some accolades for being a drama queen too,” said another attempting to disparage Melo’s greatness. “The definition of a volume shooter who never played defense. But it’s the NBA HOF we’re talking about here. If Vince Carter can get in, anyone can get in, “said another fan who took shots at Melo and also slam dunk icon Vince Carter. “No MVP’s, no rings, never even made conference finals let alone an NBA finals, did he even make a 1st team? Any defensive teams? He’s only a hall of famer because of name value,” asked one fan. “Quit on his team in Denver and got booed out of New york. Anybody can get in these days,” said another fan.

LeBron James congratulated Carmelo Anthony for his 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction, but some fans on social media said Melo didn’t deserve it and threw Vince Carter under the bus. (Getty Images) Melo Fans Strike Back

Many fans shot back at the haters, pointing out that many legends of the game have failed to win championships and still are HOF worthy.

“Karl Malone, John Stockton, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, etc. You engagement farming b*tch.” “It’s a bball hof he has 3 gold medals and a ncaa championship. Not to mention he is Top 3 all-time in Olympic scoring and top 10 all-time scoring in the nba this is more than enough to get in.” “Best number 15 Denver has ever had by the way,” said one fan taking a shot at the current three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who also wears No. 15. Carmelo Anthony’s Career Was All-Time Great, Regardless of Rings

Many people still feel that way. Jokic has compiled a statistical and accolade-filled career that some say already exceeds Melo’s 10 All-Star appearances, six All-NBA teams in 19 seasons to go along with three Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

He’s a member of the NBA’s Top75 Anniversary team and undoubtedly one of the greatest scorers to ever lace em’ up, accumulating 28,289 career points and averaging 22.5 points per game.

“Meh, I wouldn’t vote him in, Hall of Fame have lost their meaning. Everyone gets in nowadays because of popularity or because they were “good guys”

The backlash against Melo is kind of mind-boggling. There was never any doubt that he was a Hall of Famer, but history, social media and ring culture have a way of distorting things. Congrats to Melo who is well-deserving of his honor. Those youngins talking smack on social media need to do some research.