‘A Smear Campaign Because He’s Black’: Unsealed Reports Expose Derogatory Claims Made About Brian Flores During Recent Raiders Head Coaching Search

An unsealed report containing derogatory claims about current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was released on Tuesday, which he said through his lawyers, strengthens his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL even more.

The report came from a previous Las Vegas Raiders head coaching evaluation during a recent hiring cycle.

Brian Flores is leading the NFL’s No. 1 defense in Minnesota and the team is 5-0, but an unsealed report containing derogatory claims about him was released on Tuesday, which he said through his lawyers, strengthens his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL even more. (Photo by Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Brian Flores’ Character Ripped In Controversial Head Coaching Evaluation Memo

Front Office Sports posted some of the most controversial statements in the shocking Brian Flores memo made for the Raiders on X. They are very derogatory, and if this kind of information is being shared by a search firm about a candidate then the expectancy of that candidate’s lifespan in the NFL would be short.

“Needs someone strong at the top to reign in some of his worst behavior.”

“He once threatened violence to his GM and made irrational demands during an ownership meeting.”

“One long-time senior team executive said, ‘He may have changed since, but he was the worst hiring decision we’ve ever made.’ Another President of a club refused to talk about him.”

“He was able to build a strong friendship with a billionaire’s son which gave him opportunities to socialize and learn how to build relationships with white-collar and upper-class individuals.”

“Has little people skills, lacks self-awareness and can sometimes exhibit erratic behavior.”

“His personality is unpredictable – not sure who is going to show up.”

“Wants to be a CEO-type Head Coach but micro-manages in a negative manner.”

“Chip on his shoulder – can be a dictator with players, coaches, and can even be difficult with ownership.”

Cam Heyward Defends Brian Flores After Damaging Memo Released

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward quickly came to Flores’ defense, pushing back against the critical narrative surrounding Flores’ coaching demeanor and leadership style.

“I can only speak on how Flo was here but man I loved playing for Flo. Worked his tail off and he held players accountable. Brilliant mind who studied constantly,” Heyward tweeted under the report by Front Office Sports on X.

Most of the fans in the comments were skeptical of the report, in light of Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league stemming from his firing as Miami Dolphins head coach in 2022 following two winning seasons in three years at the helm.

“It’s odd…,” another NFL fan quipped, “everytime he does a great job, finds a new wrinkle to implement, get a group to always perform to the highest degree, There’s always this wave of unsolicited ANONYMOUS quotes bashing everything about him lol.”

“I ain’t never seen no piece like this about others, ” one fan curiously noted.

Heyward is a seven-time All-Pro and a veteran of 16 NFL campaigns, so his opinion holds huge weight across the league and has integrity in the eyes of fans.

“A lot of players have your same sentiments, and that speaks volumes,” one fan commented on X.

“I believe Cam,” expressed one netizen.

The Vikings are flying high at 5-0, and through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Brian Flores’ Minnesota Vikings defense is widely considered the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL, allowing a league-low 12.8 points per game. Flores’ uber aggressive and complex blitzing schemes have given opposing offenses nightmares across almost every major category.

RELATED: “Risking Coaching The Game That I Love” | NFL Coach Brian Flores Puts Career On The Line “Because We Need Change”

Fans don’t want negative publicity from anonymous sources messing up a good thing.

“All Vikings fans want is to hang on to Flores as long as possible. So we are fine for baseless rumors to continue,” a Vikings fan said on X.

“Should of been our head coach now,” another chimed in, praising Flores.

Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores Is Suing NFL For Racial Discrimination

The NFL is a huge machine and we have seen how it reacts when accused of any form of systemic racism. While his name appeared to be drug through the mud during that evaluation, most fans are smart enough to recognize a conspiracy against an employee when they see it.

Brian Flores is suing the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos, and the Houston Texans, alleging systemic racial discimination and retaliation resulting in him being shut out of head coaching vacancies after leaving Miami. The amount of the suit is unspecified, but the case is ongoing.

“So basically a smear campaign to keep the most qualified candidate from becoming a head coach because he is Black. I hope he gets $100 million dollars from the NFL,” one user commented.

Stay great, Brian Flores.