‘I Can’t Wait To See You!’: Ron Harper Sr. Threatens Gilbert Arenas For Saying NBA Players Will Try to Sleep With His Son’s Girlfriend Following Cheating Allegations

Former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion Ron Harper Sr. currently has two of his sons playing in the league, and he is not afraid to speak his mind online or in person.

One of Harper’s sons, second-year San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, was involved in social media controversy last week after screenshots were shared online of a woman alleging that Dylan’s longtime girlfriend, JoJo Lacey, had cheated on the Spurs guard with her boyfriend.

The cheating allegations quickly spread online, along with a purported narrative that Dylan knew about Lacey’s alleged infidelity and chose to remain in a relationship with her anyway.

Former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper Sr. (right) may confront fellow ex-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas after Arenas commented about accusations that Harper’s son, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper Jr., was cheated on by longtime girlfriend JoJo Lacey. (Photos: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images; Jonathan Daniel /Allsport)

Former All-Star NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas, who now appears as a host on multiple podcasts, weighed in on the alleged cheating scandal, leading to a threat from the elder Harper.

“Young fella, I’m a just tell you this,” Arenas said, “regular n**ga hit it. Now that the demons have read [about the cheating allegations online], if shorty looks decent enough the rest of the NBA demon boys they coming at him. They gonna hit her [direct messages]. Watch out!”

RELATED: ‘She Just Cheating for the Love of the Game’: Woman Claims San Antonio Spurs Rising Star Dylan Harper’s Girlfriend JoJo Lacey Is Cheating on Him With Her Boyfriend

“I can’t wait to see you somewhere!!!!” Harper Sr. replied to Arenas’ comments in a tweet. “Just worry about his basketball game…….”

Harper Sr. did not limit his retorts to Arenas, as he then engaged in multiple explicit back and forths with social media users that hurled insults at him and his son for the cheating allegations.

Dylan, 20, and Lacey, 24, began dating while the pair were playing college basketball at Rutgers during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs then selected Dylan No. 2 overall in the 2025 NBA draft, while Lacey signed with the WNBA’s Washington Mystics in April 2025 before she was ultimately waived.

Lacey posted a TikTok in the wake of the cheating allegations to dismiss the speculation, writing in the caption, “To all the people believing I’d ever cheat on my hubbyy @DylanHarper.”

Dylan left a comment with a picture of himself and Lacey together near the Eiffel Tower under Lacey’s Tik Tok post, writing, “We just gone let the world talk (salute emoji) (heart emoji).”

The alleged boyfriend of the woman who made the initial cheating accusations also posted a TikTok, claiming he was not involved and that he has never even met Lacey or Dylan.

As a rookie, Dylan was the sixth man for a San Antonio team that reached the NBA Finals before losing to the New York Knicks in five games. The Spurs will tip off for Dylan’s sophomore NBA season on Oct. 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harper Sr. played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning three titles with the Chicago Bulls (1996-98) on a team led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Harper Sr. then finished his career by winning back-to-back championships on a Los Angeles Lakers squad that featured Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant under the leadership of his former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson.