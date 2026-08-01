‘I Know You Part Female’: Kwame Brown And Gilbert Arenas Beef Elevates To Death Threats In Recent Heated Back And Forth

According to former Washington Wizards teammates Kwame Brown and Gilbert Arenas, the two have long had a tumultuous relationship. It evolved from 2000s-era NBA friction into a long-running, modern internet feud.

Brown, the former No. 1 overall pick reportedly grew furious during a 2005 series against the Chicago Bulls, believing Arenas told coaches not to play him. Years later that led to constant social media rants and ongoing jabs by Arenas, to which Brown replied to with blistering viral videos aimed at not only Arenas, but others like “All The Smoke” podcast hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The latest back-and-forth stems from Brown and Arenas threatening each other on a livestream this week with Brown’s cousin Kevlo Smith, a content creator from Brown’s hometown of Brunswick, Georgia.

Gilbert arenas getting in to it with Kwame brown and and his cousin . pic.twitter.com/pxB2sfFbmY — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 31, 2026

Brown And Arenas Have Another Yelling Match

Much of Brown’s angst towards Arenas stem from how he says he treated him and many of his other teammates during their time together in Washington. Arenas has gone on record saying he told teammates which ones could talk to him.

Arenas says that Wizards teammates could not speak to him if they made under $5 million per year. “I am a superstar now. Talk to someone who makes $5M, if they make $5M, then they can replay the message,” Arenas said.

Brown didn’t like that, and even called Arenas out.

“I shared a locker room with you, I know you part female,” Brown said.

Gilbert Arenas warns Kwame Brown to keep his name out of his mouth—after Kwame went on his YouTube channel saying Gil lost his Underdog deal and calling him stupid for doing a show in an area with an HOA." pic.twitter.com/TEKZfqagED — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) February 25, 2026

At one point, Arenas threatened to have Kwame Brown “slumped,” which is a slang term for ending someone with an extreme act or deliberate violence.



Brown’s cousin shook his head to let Gil know that wasn’t happening, while Brown kept pressing Arenas about getting them in the same room to see if the energy will be the same.



Viral Back And Forth Has Fans Talking

Of course it didn’t take long for fans to chime in with their opinions on the feud.

“I think Kwame and Gil secretly wanna be best friends deep down, they have a weird chemistry,” a fan said. “I swear Gilbert Arenas is a b-tch and a half… and I’m a huge Zona fan too. Guy just embarrasses himself daily,” another fan said. “They been arguing 4eva lol they don’t even realize they best friends,” someone replied. “Kwame been cookin Legends the last few years being real outweighs all that bark every time,” someone else commented. “You can tell who really about that and who ain’t look at dat claim demeanor kwame has and Gilbert just yelling,” a fan quipped. “Gilbert would get beat up. I’m not getting his emotionally inept responses. He wants to be a killer cause he get his ass beat. Lol,” a fan said.

Arenas Making Moves

Despite his differences with Brown, Arenas has been making some major moves as it pertains to his podcast. After parting ways with Underdog in May 2026, Arenas built his own private studio to relaunch “Gil’s Arena” as a 5-day-a-week independent show hosted on the Playmaker network.

The former Arizona Wildcats star has also been pretty vocal with his unfiltered takes on LeBron James signing with the Sixers, and many other happenings in and around the NBA.