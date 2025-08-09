“You’re Just A Klutch Sports Guzzler” | Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Continues Decades-Long Feud With Former Teammate Gilbert Arenas

It’s no secret that former Washington Wizards teammates Kwame Brown and Gilbert Arenas do not care for one another. Maybe that puts it mildly, these two former NBA players can’t stand each others. For years it’s been a back-and-forth between the two full of plenty of disdain and vitriol.

The feud which began in earnest back 2003, stems from Brown feeling that Arenas, the team’s star player, sabotaged Brown’s playing time by telling the coaching staff not to start Brown and also reduce his overall playing time. That along with personal attacks towards Brown at the hands of Arenas has long not sat well with the 2001 No. 1 overall pick, and over the years he’s let it be known.

Brown Speaks On Bronny And Gil Takes Offense

In a recent video posted to Brown’s YouTube channel, the former NBA big man went in on Arenas after he chastised him for criticizing Bronny James.

“You said I hated on Bronny because my sports take was not only fair, but it was smarter than yours. You’re just a Klutch Sports guzzler. … You just want LeBron to let you coach his kids, and let you drink wine and play poker with him.”

Brown then reiterated that his take on Bronny has always been about basketball, and he even gave Bronny credit for showing improvement.

“He’s shooting the ball with confidence, he’s driving the ball to a spot, and he’s pulling up with confidence,” Brown said of Bronny’s recent NBA Summer League performance.

Brown Taunts Arenas For Going To Jail And Arenas Claps Back

When Arenas was arrested in late July for involvement in an alleged illegal gambling operation that was run out of his Encino, California, mansion, Brown taunted his former teammate in a social media rant.

“God damn Gil, you in the slammer,” Brown began his rant. “You’re facing about 15 years, five years on each charge, right? But your dumba** was playing cards with the Israeli mob. So, now you have to make a decision. You can’t snitch. Your dumbass say you know “No Chill Gil,” so you can’t chill. You got to fight this one out. You gotta go for what you know, you can’t snitch.”

It didn’t take long for Arenas, the king of always down for a petty back-and-forth to respond.

“Ay Kwame, what did you say? That boy is on fire over there! That boy gets all of his views off another person,” Arenas said.

“I’m happy to get your page back popping because I just heard you lost another one. … You can’t even get out of YouTube jail. I got out of real jail before you got out of YouTube jail, all you got to do is hit a button,” he added.

Arenas And Brown Pushing Views For One Another

While we fans are sitting back either laughing or clowning these two for their immature ways, both are experiencing immense success as de facto content creators. Both are smart enough to know if they keep this beef going it’s gonna continue to bring viewers, and that’s what they seem to be doing.

Brilliant moneymaking tactic in the grand scheme of things, no matter how low and petty they are toward each other.