‘He Gonna Self-Sabotage. He’s a Dummy.’: Gilbert Arenas Leaves Court Laughing and Proclaiming Innocent, But Kwame Brown’s Not Buying It 

Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas had social media rocking when his name surfaced in an illegal gambling ring, allegedly run out of his Encino mansion. On Wednesday, after being released from custody on $50K bond he excitedly mocked his arrest over allegedly running the high-stakes poker ring out of his home.

Gilbert Arenas Jokes In Video On Court Steps After Release On $50K Bond

Arenas, 43, has been charged with three federal crimes, including operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to investigators. He, of course, denies the charges. The former NBA star more importantly stayed in character. Despite the seriousness of the Fed charges, he went right to social media.

Arenas clowned the charges in a video after he and five others, including a reported high-ranking Israeli crime figure, were arrested at his Los Angeles mansion on Wednesday. Arenas pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a $50,000 bond after appearing in court on Wednesday afternoon. In one video posted on X and Instagram, Arenas was seen leaving a police department, dancing down the stairs like Diddy in his prime and saying, “they can’t hold me” while a woman behind the camera shouted: “Free!”

The caption read: “Im Back on the Streets. This aint got shyt to do with me ‘ just rented the house’ Wasn’t apart”.

When news of the arrest dropped, Kwame Brown, a former teammate of Arenas with the Washington Wizards, went right to social media to celebrate:

“I told people one thing. I said, ‘this ****** is a stupid mother f*****. He gonna self-sabotage. He’s a dummy.’ And look at this stupid mother f*****.”

Brown and Arenas have had some classic battles via social media and face to face and on various streaming platforms. The conversations often involve plenty of profanity and insults hurled at each other. The problems between the two started in May 2021 when Arenas agreed that Brown was a bust as the No. 1 overall pick. Since then, they have exchanged shots at each other on social media and on podcasts. Brown labeled Arenas a puppet and tool of the media and clout chase. At one point, he called him “A white boy in Black face.”

Arenas went as far as to call Brown, “A junkie.”

Why Was Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Taken Into Custody?

The gambling incident is not the first time Arenas has been embroiled in controversy. In 2010, he was charged with carrying a pistol without a license after he argued with teammate Javaris Crittenton in a locker room where both men had guns. He was sentenced to two years on probation and 30 days in a halfway house.

“Arenas, 43, a.k.a. “Agent Zero,” of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

Also charged in the indictment and arrested in connection with the illegal gambling business charges are:

Yevgeni Gershman, 49, a.k.a. “Giora,” of Woodland Hills; a suspected organized crime figure from Israel; Evgenni Tourevski, 48, a.k.a. “Eugene,” of Tarzana; Allan Austria, 52, a.k.a. “Elica,” of West Hills; Yarin Cohen, 27, a.k.a. “YC,” of Tarzana; and Ievgen Krachun, 43, of Tarzana.

Gilbert Arenas Not Out Of Trouble By A Long Shot

While Arenas continues to stay in character and probably believes he has nothing to worry about because he will probably turn informant in this case even quicker than he used to jack up threes down 20 with his old team, his lawyer was more professional when addressing the matter. Speaking outside the courthouse, Arenas’ attorney, Jerome Friedberg, said:

“At this point in the case, he is presumed innocent, right. He has the same right as any other citizen to that presumption and that’s how he should be treated.”

Nothing is written in stone, and the way Arenas danced out of lock up suggests he knows something we don’t. Unless charges are dropped, which is rare in Fed cases because they usually don’t arrest you until there is something that can stick, Arenas’ trial is scheduled for September 23. Prosecutors said that if convicted, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count. That’s no laughing matter.