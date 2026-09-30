‘Where the Bleep Are You, Dude?’: JJ Redick Tells Story of New Lakers Guard Quentin Grimes Accidentally Breaking Into His Neighbor’s Home in the Hamptons

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick drew laughs at Media Day after revealing how guard Quentin Grimes accidentally walked into a neighbor’s Hamptons home and used their pool during the 2023 offseason.

During Lakers Media Day this week, Redick recounted inviting Grimes and a friend to stay at his Sag Harbor guesthouse for a summer workout. While Redick was out playing golf, Grimes mistakenly went to a neighboring property instead of Redick’s home, made himself comfortable and even posted Instagram Stories from the wrong pool.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick recounted inviting Quentin Grimes and a friend to stay at his Sag Harbor guesthouse for a summer workout. While Redick was out playing golf, Grimes mistakenly went to a neighboring property instead of Redick’s home, made himself comfortable and even posted Instagram Stories from the wrong pool. (Getty Images)

Grimes Social Media Post Tells It All

Redick recounted the conversation that led to Grimes coming to the Hamptons.

“So I give him the address, and I tell him where the key is to get in. When you walk in, there’s a first-floor bedroom. There’s a second-floor bedroom. Make yourself at home. There’s a gym down in the basement. Everything you need. Very clear.”

“I go on his Instagram, and he’s posted a picture from another in my neighborhood of the pool, with the hashtag Hamptons Life or something like that. So I tell him, ‘Where the bleep are you, dude?’”

“They had gone into one of my neighbors’ homes and gone into their guest house.”

Fans Chime In

In the aftermath of Redick’s story, fans took to social media for some good old-fashioned ribbing.

“Ain’t no way this happened,” a fan said.

“lnviting a teammate over and he breaks into the wrong house. That’s the most NBA summer story ever,” another fan said.

“He lucky he light skinned,” a fan replied.

“JJ Redick has a guest house in the Hamptons even non all stars have mega money man,” a fan mentioned.

“I’m a need to see that IG Story,” another fan commented.

“Rich people problems,” a fan quipped.

Grimes Likely Starter for New Look Lakers

Grimes, a former Kansas and Houston star, joined the Lakers this offseason following a trade and brief tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Redick plans to deploy Grimes as a physical, two-way wing and potential starter alongside Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler. Grimes revealed he discussed reclaiming his early New York Knicks defensive role with Redick, emphasizing his intent to become a relentless point-of-attack defender modeled after elite stoppers in Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

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What Is Grimes Value to the Lakers?

Grimes delivers vital perimeter defense, floor spacing, and backcourt depth. Beyond his point-of-attack defense, he offers a reliable catch-and-shoot threat that opens up driving lanes for Dončić and Reaves.

After averaging 13.4 points per game last season with Philadelphia, Grimes brings a proven scoring punch and existing on-court chemistry from his previous stint with Dončić in Dallas.