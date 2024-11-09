‘Lamar Odom Is A Sick Freak’: Fans Call Out Former NBA Star For Buying Sex Doll And Naming It After Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has had his share of trouble since retiring from the NBA. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year has battled a drug and sexual addiction that nearly led to

Lamar Odom and Khloé Khardashian Marriage History

L-O, who had the honor of playing championship ball alongside Kobe Bryant, was once married to Khloé Kardashian. He’s seemingly never gotten over the fact that the former couple didn’t make it because of his cheating ways.



Odom and Kardashian married in 2009. The couple had their own reality show, “Khloé & Lamar.” The couple divorced in 2016, due in large part to Odom’s sobriety issues.

In the years since, Odom’s released a documentary, “Lamar Odom: Reborn,” detailing his experimentation with psychedelics to treat his depression and drug addiction. He’s been very open and honest about his addictions and the depths to which he sunk and what he hopes people will learn from it.

Since their divorce Odom also has had several failed relationships and constantly tried to win her back, and he’s even commented on this publicly.



During a 2022 appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ when asked about his ex-wife, Odom said, “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence.”

While that sounds good, Odom’s latest move likely won’t do him any favors in that regard.

Odom Buys Sex Doll Weirdly Names It After Kardashian

Odom wasted no time letting everyone know that he named a sex doll after his ex, even posting a video to YouTube which was shared by Savvy Universe where he oddly made comments about the doll in reference to Kardashian.



Former NBA star Lamar Odom is being called a freak on social media because he named a sex doll after his ex, Khloe Kardashian, even posting a video to YouTube.

“I can see her a— from the front. She’s shaped like a woman, I can see her thighs.”

He even joked about how the doll could help springboard him into doing women’s fashion.

“This will make me probably get into women’s fashion too. I’m dead serious because I like clothes.”

Who said Lamar Odom is too old to play with dolls … 'cause he just ordered his own custom sex doll — and, he wants it to look like his ex Khloe Kardashian! 😖 Full article in bio! pic.twitter.com/DqNOIjmkE4 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2024

It’s obvious that Odom needs help if he believes owning a sex doll is something that’s going to inspire him to make women’s clothes.

Lamar Odom Buys Custom Sex Doll, Models It on Ex Khloe Kardashian | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/FXKIQuRQc0 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2024

Odom’s Manager Takes Up For Him While Fans Call Out Odom For Creep Vibes

Lamar Odom’s manager Gina Rodriguez took up for his client’s sex doll shenanigans. Claiming that Odom likes the doll because “he can do whatever he wants with her sexually.”

Fans on the other hand took the opposite approach calling him “weird” and “obseesed.”

“Lamar Odom is a SICK FREAK, commented one person as another said, “My guy, let it go. You’re way too obsessed with your ex-wife. A third person remarked, “It’s weird…you got a doll to look like Khloe.” “She Could’ve Hollered At Me For That” | Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Tells Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian He Could’ve Helped With Producing Second Child

Point blank, Odom’s actions are weird, and to hear his manager speak up on his behalf concerning the matter is even weirder.