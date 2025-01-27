“Do You Want Your Child Speaking Against You?”: Shannon Sharpe Says Shedeur Sanders “Shouldn’t Have To” Defend Dad Deion Sanders’ Presence In His NFL Journey

Deion Sanders and his sons’ football journey has been one of the most discussed aspects of his ascension from Hall of Fame player to Power Five head coach. From Jackson State to Colorado, the foundation and motivating force behind Coach Prime’s coaching culture has been his sons Shilo and Shedeur.

With the culmination of that journey drawing closer with the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur is speaking out against the criticism that his dad has received for his involvement in his successful life and football career.

When Shedeur enters the NFL, he will be competing for the first time in his football career without his dad as the head coach. Shedeur met with the Cleveland Browns (No. 2 overall pick) and New York Giants (No. 3 pick) ahead of this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. However, the prevailing thought is Deion will be ultimate decision-maker when it comes to what team suits Shedeur’s style best. That’s the aspect of this father and son dynamic that some people criticize.

Responding to one reporter describing Deion’s involvement in Shedeur’s career as a “bad thing” versus a “positive thing,” the No. 1 QB on the NFL draft board cut him off and set the record straight once and for all.

“I didn’t know your parents, being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem. I think as parents each and every one would want the best for their kids,” Shedeur told media members.

In true Sanders’ fashion he shut down all of the critics, saying, “So the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best QB in the country. He’s supposed to do that”

Shannon Sharpe Defends Deion Sanders Involvement In Shedeur’s Career

Shannon Sharpe couldn’t contain his grin on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning.

“He shouldn’t have to (defend his father),” Sharpe said. “That’s what we are supposed to do. We (Black men) get a lot of criticism, ‘oh you’re not there, that’s why the son went astray…this that and the family dynamic.’”

“He’s always been there,” Sharpe continued. “He’s always done everything that revolved around his kids. I’ve known Prime for nearly 30 years, and we’ve been really close friends for the last 16 years. He’s always doing everything in the best interest of his kids”

Sharpe has long been a proponent of Deion Sanders, LeBron James, LaVar Ball and any other father considered to be overly involved in his adult son’s career. Ball was under attack by media, including Stephen A. Smith, for chasing cameras and hyping his sons as ballplayers. Years later, he’s being lauded as a prophet, with two sons in the NBA and one who just secured a reported $8 million record deal with Def Jam.

“Put your son in the best situation so he can be successful then let all the critics say what they want to say because at the end of the day we want what’s best for our children,” Sharpe said, before Smith joined the lovefest.

“The man is a wonderful father, and you can see how much the children love their daddy.”

”Do you want your child speaking against you? No,” Smith contiinued. “This is the greatest cornerback in the history of the NFL, and now he’s proven he can coach. He has every right to be involved in everything that is happening with his son. … He ain’t talking about hockey, he’s talking about football. That’s a level of expertise Deion has that no person on the planet can question.”

Similar to the arguments that were used to defend LeBron James from any claims of nepotism or giving his son Bronny an unearned, unfair advantage, Sharpe feels that Deion should be allowed to throw his weight around if in that position. And people should respect his rare opportunity to do so.

“A lot of people aren’t in a position where they can help their children. He’s in that position,” said Sharpe. ”We know some of these franchises can ruin young quarterbacks and Prime won’t let that happen to his son.”