Cam’ron Blames Detroit Lions Embarrassing Playoff Loss On LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker” Rap Performance: “Y’all Coulda Had Eminem … Big Sean”

The Detroit Lions are down bad right now, following a devastating 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional matchup on

This was supposed to be the season that Detroit snatched its first Super Bowl win. Unfortunately, Jayden Daniels and Co. had other plans and, according to rapper and podcast star Cam’ron, the Lions made the mistake of having new Def Jam recording artist LiAngelo Ball perform at halftime when they could have had hometown legend Eminem.



Rapper Cam’ron said LiAngelo Ball’s halftime performance of his viral hit “Tweaker” was the reason why Detroit Lions were upset by Washington Commanders in NFL playoffs. The beef continues. (Getty Images)

Cam’ron Blames Detroit Lions Playoff Loss On LiAngelo Ball: Where Was Eminem?

In a voice message posted on Instagram, the “It Is What It Is” co-host blamed Ball’s presence for the Lions’ embarrassing upset elimination.

He said: “Y’all was feeling y’all self and I had y’all back all season. And you know what f-cked up everything? Y’all let Gelo Ball perform at halftime. What the f-ck was that about?”

Cam offered the names of other more famous Detroit natives – legends of the game – that the team could have booked to perform: “Y’all coulda had Eminem, y’all coulda had Big Sean. Y’all n-ggas f-cked it all up. And this is the result of it. Sorry.”

Gelo has been the talk of social media in recent weeks after releasing his viral track, “Tweaker.” His old school late ’90s-early ’2000s sound combined with the incredible notoriety and success of his brothers Lonzo and Melo led to his invitation to perform the song at halftime during Sunday’s game. Despite having a league-best 15 wins in the regular season, Gelo’s performance wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback.

Social media got a kick out of Gelo doing the halftime show as well.

Another X user said: “The Lions deserve this after letting Gelo Ball perform at halftime”

Based upon the reported $8M deal he signed with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. Gelo is getting a lot of support too. NBA fans want him to perform at a game when his brothers’ teams meet.

Cam’ron and LiAngelo Ball Continue Feud

Cam and Gelo have been going at it for some time now, so his comments aren’t out of the blue. Despite the longstanding beef, Cam’ron recently admitted he is a fan of LiAngelo Ball’s viral hit, saying on his podcast, “It Is What It Is”: “I never said Gelo can’t rap. I said he can’t play basketball. He should’ve been starting this sh-t.”

“Gelo, I like the single,” he added. “You know I’m from the 2000s. You sound like you were down with Cash Money, Juvie, B.G., Lil Wayne, Baby, Mannie Fresh. That sounds like your lane. You should’ve been doing the soundtrack to your brother’s life.”

The backhanded compliment was typical Cam.

Cam and Ball previously traded barbs after the Dipset legend mocked the 26-year-old’s basketball career and implied that he was a disappointment to his family in comparison to his NBA brothers.

Cam’ron vs. LiAngelo Ball: Who Was More Mediocre?

Ball didn’t hesitate to let off his own flames on his own podcast, “What an Experience,” violating Cam’s rap career and basically calling him irrelevant in the history of the genre.

“‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that sh-t is nice, but you know that’s all I remember from you gang, that’s nice you can rap,” Gelo said to the Harlem OG rapper, who has recently been involved in a public feud with his former friend, brother and group member Jim Jones.

“You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping. Like, if I had to tell my story I’m hooping, it just don’t go how you expect. It’s always an upper level that’s going to control things.”

Gelo was apparently offering his excuse for not making the league and blaming it on politics more than his inability to hoop. Melo averaged 7.2 points and over 44 percent shooting from three in two seasons with Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets G-League affiliate.

LiAngelo added: “I’ve never talked to someone and you’ve been in [their] top five, top 10, bro. I’ve never heard your name in no rap convo.”

Cam’ron responded to Liangelo Ball



“A championship for musicians is going platinum. As a producer, ghostwriter, executive producer and artist I have 12 million records on my resume I don’t need to be on someone’s top 5 I’m good, the NBA season just started where you at” https://t.co/oIIi8EYUrl pic.twitter.com/b79ccJMrvi — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 23, 2024

Is Cam’ron Jealous Of DiAngelo Ball’s $8M Def Jam Deal?

Killa Cam, who is known for his ability to roast people with endless amounts of jokes and sarcasm in the streets, in the studio and behind the mic, later compared LiAngelo to Michael Jackson’s sidekick siblings: “I’m not arguing with Tito Jackson […] I ain’t even gonna give him Tito, either. He Rebbie Jackson.”

Are we sensing some jealousy from Cam, who never secured an $8M recording deal in his lengthy rap career, which dates back to the early 2000s? Cam has been at Gelo’s head since they exchanged words via social media following Cam’s diss. Say what you want, but Gelo performed in front of 80,000 fans on NFL playoff Sunday stage with just one single out, also something Cam has never done. It will be interesting to see if Cam continues to hate on Ball’s rap success or decides to extend an opportunity for a collaboration.