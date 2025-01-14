‘Will Start A New Trend”: Deion Sanders Shakes Up NFL Draft Night By Holding Separate Event In Colorado With Travis Hunter, Sons Shedeur, Shilo

After all of the rumors about Deion Sanders leaving Colorado for the NFL to follow his sons and possibly even become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in a package deal, Deion Sanders seems to be comfortable at Colorado and is preparing for the 2025 season, not selling himself to prospective NFL teams looking for a big splash hire.

Of course, life will be different for Coach Prime, who is entering his first college season without his sons Shilo and Shedeur in the locker room, leading the team.

With Shedeur preparing to become a first-round draft pick and Shilo expected to be drafted into the NFL as well, in the defensive secondary, the Sanders family is on the cusp of a major shift.

Deion Sanders Welcomes New Recruits

While Deion is still being a proud helicopter parent as the draft looms, he’s also fully invested in his mission to continue elevating the Colorado Buffaloes program.

Moves such as landing 5-star QB Julian Lewis, and veteran QB Kaidon Salter to bolster the offense don’t come without Sanders making guarantees to such players that he’ll be around. These roster-building moves have caused NFL rumors to fade away for the time being

Sanders has focused his energy on his 2025 recruits, meeting with them and establishing the foundation and what’s expected for next season as Coach Prime enters a new era. “I can’t I can’t explain how happy and how thoughtful and how thankful I am for this day. I’ve been praying about this day. I’ve been anticipating this day,” he declared, amplifying the excitement.

At the same time, being up at Boulder and holding a meeting without his sons was emotional.

Deion Sanders Holds First Meetings Without His Sons Shedeur and Shilo At Colorado

“You gotta understand, it’s emotional,” Coach Prime admitted. “This is the first day I’ve been up here without two couple heads, and then I’m looking back. Shilo told me I was gonna get mad at him for not being in the meeting today. No, he isn’t supposed to be in the meeting today. So…but this is the first day of coaching without my boys, which is a pleasure and honor for me.”

Coach Prime also reaffirmed his commitment to making sure the recruits get everything they wanted out of their college experience. “So now I love that, but I feel like I’m going to treat somebody in here for the multitude again, like you yourself. There’s that much because you didn’t choose anybody, but you chose us, and I feel like you chose me, so I’m proud of it.”

With a $30 million contract and a championship on his mind, Colorado is clearly his focus right now, but don’t expect the NFL rumors to stop. Even if Deion coaches this upcoming season, the situation is fluid, and with six NFL jobs open, a lot is still up in the air and there will be some movement, probably on draft night that will shake things up, possibly for the Sanders family.

Will Deion Sanders Leave Colorado For NFL Anytime Soon?

With Deion saying that the only way he would go to the NFL is if he can coach his sons, and the Vegas Raiders being the primary place where that could probably happen for next season, Colorado seems to be safe right now.

“You know what, the only way I would consider (going to NFL), is to coach my sons. Not son. SONS,” Prime emphasized in past interviews. However, with Shedeur projected as a top-three draft pick and the Tennessee Titans going through quarterbacks like sneakers in previous seasons, a Shedeur and father culture-reconstruction package for Tennessee Titans isn’t a bad idea.

“Wherever I go, I’m supposed to be there,” Coach Prime said.

On Draft Night, Sanders Clan Won’t Be In New York: Shadow League “Locker Room” Guest Daniel Wilcox Says It Will Start New Trend

On NFL Draft Night 2025, Coach Prime, Shedeur, Travis and Shilo won’t be at the NFL draft. They will be having their own event in Colorado.

Former NFL tight end Daniel Wilcox, a contributor to The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast elaborated on that point in a discussion with former NFL fullback Ovie Mughelli.

With the players not going to New York for the draft, they have control over how they can do business with sponsors and frame that entire evening, keeping money in their pocket and setting the standard for the event to their liking.

“It’s cool because times have changed. You have access to everything with social media and the draft is so highly televised they will have draft cameras in Colorado to see those boys get drafted. And it gives you a different environment and different celebration feel and how it’s actually going on in the city of Boulder,” Wilcox said.

“That’s kinda dope,” the former Baltimore Raven, also a former teammate of Deion Sanders, continued. “It would be cool to see the possible No. 1 and No. 2 players in the draft get picked at their university, and I think it may start a new trend.”

And we know Deion Sanders is all about starting new trends, “and maximize the highest potential of the moment for the player,” Wilcox added

It’s also a shrewd way for Sanders to control the cameras and the optics, after the assault on the character of Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee following his final college game at Boulder and during his Heisman Trophy celebration.