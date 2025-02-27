‘It’s For People Who Are Trying To Prove’: Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward Would Only Damage Draft Stock and Boost QB Jaxson Dart By Throwing at NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders has done everything needed to work himself into position to be the first quarterback and potentially the top player selected in the 2025 NFL draft. He was a Heisman contender, who if not for the all-world phenom that is his teammate Travis Hunter, would have swept all of the postseason awards.

When Sanders announced that he wouldn’t be completing throwing workouts at this year’s NFL combine, the backlash was immediate as various talking heads began to do what they do every draft and rate much less-heralded quarterbacks higher than the guys who have been projected to go No. 1 at the end of the college season.

Former NFL player-turned-actor Stevie Baggs appeared on The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast expressing his support for Shedeur’s business move.

“He’s already proved himself against top competition. The combine for him is not going to do anything potentially but make him lose his draft stock,” Baggs said.

Will Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward’s Absence at NFL Combine Become Come-Up For Jaxson Dart?

There was one quarterback prospect that immediately saw his stock rise even before the event took place this week. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was considered the third-best signal-caller in the 2025 draft, but NFL teams have become increasingly infatuated with the former SEC talent. Dart led college football in passer rating at 180.7, while ranking third in passing yards with over 4,200. His 29-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio was also among the best in Division 1 college football before entering the draft.

Per @TomPelissero on @GMFB, it’s uncertain whether Cam Ward will throw at the Combine. But, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Bama QB Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard will throw. https://t.co/eFamI4KLTr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2025

After producing four years of film, Shedeur’s team agrees with Baggs. Dart’s presence at the combine has already created drama about how far he can ascend up the board, some say into the top ten. No need for Shedeur to risk being devalued because of a combine appearance. There’s been more than enough video of him throwing alongside Cam Ward and talking trash to each other.

NFL Insider Says Teams Concerned About Shedeur’s Celebrity

But, per NFL Insider James Palmer, some teams are expressing concerns about Sanders.

According to him, some teams have a problem with the former Colorado QB already being a celebrity and what effect that will have on the organization.

“With Shedeur Sanders I’ve talked to a couple of teams that are saying, there’s a lot that comes with Shedeur Sanders, like there really is,” Palmer said, “They’re not saying he’s a bad kid, they actually all heard he’s a really good kid. Obviously, being Deion’s son is also being a coach’s son. He’s a tough kid, he’s competitive, he wants to win, he carries himself really well, but a couple of teams have told me, there is a lot that comes with Shedeur Sanders. It’s the name, it’s the dad, it’s the YouTube channels. It’s the own personal media crew. You’re getting a lot coming into your building.”

Well, one thing is for certain, any of the NFL’s weaker teams could use a star who is going to fill seats in the stadium and keep the team relevant in the media. That’s what all teams actually want. So, to make it a negative is typical draft hyperbole that Baggs thinks Shedeur should avoid.

"Why them boys cappin saying you're going #6, we both know that ain't true"



-Cam Ward



"That was sick. I stopped buying TVs"

-Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/N431s9dvXT — BigDashKnows ( Couch Scout ) (@BigDashKnows) February 19, 2025

Stevie Baggs Says Throwing at NFL Combine Can Only Hurt Shedeur Sanders Draft Stock

“Go off my film,” said Baggs describing Shedeur’s mind state. “If you like what you see… He’s already a Top 2 or 3 prospect. This is where we are at. If he goes out there and stinks it up. Then he’s going to give them a reason to not draft him at a higher position. He’s already solidified who he is and what he can do. He would only hurt himself in my opinion. The combine is for people who are trying to prove you didn’t think I had enough speed, here’s my speed. You didn’t think I was strong enough, here’s my bench. You didn’t think I was athletic enough, here’s my broad jump and here’s my vertical to show the film matches what I can do physically. When you are already a Top 5 pick, I think you can hurt yourself in a lot of ways, when you let them pick and prod at who you are.”

When asked how Shedeur’s refusal to throw will affect his battle with Cam Ward for top QB in the draft, Baggs doesn’t think it makes much of difference, especially considering Cam Ward probably isn’t throwing either. The one who needs to throw at the combine more, says Baggs, is Ward because he doesn’t have the name recognition.

Cam Ward Would Benefit More Than Shedeur From Throwing At NFL Combine

“Cam is doing what he’s doing because, let’s face it Cam doesn’t come from a lineage where his Dad was a first rounder and Hall of Fame player. Cam doesn’t have that kind of pedigree behind him. So of course, I think Cam is doing something to try and prove himself. Colorado had more nationally televised games, so more eyes were on Shedeur.”

Reports say Ward has a chance to further cement himself as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class if he does throw in front of scouts at the combine, but Baggs isn’t buying it.

Shedeur Sanders: "I'm not tryna compete with you"



Cam Ward: "You should be" 🤣



(Them throws by both look CRISP) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JYOCDJqDgd — Vada Fly (@Vada_Fly) January 31, 2025

“I think Cam could hurt himself by doing it to if he goes out here and sucks it up and has some bad reads. Or bad throws or got injured, but he is just doing something that players who feel like they have to prove themselves a little more, do.

The verdict is still out on Cam Ward and whether he will throw at the combine. He has also faced some criticism. As one USA Today reporter said, Cam’s uncertainty “raises questions among scouts about his potential as a top quarterback prospect.”

Will Cam Ward Throw At Combine?

So, it’s understandable if these guys don’t throw at the NFL combine, especially in this social media age where people try to find any reason to break down players who are successful, highly rated and very confident in their abilities.

Also, the history of the combine shows that a player can lose millions because of an off day while completing one of several ultimately meaningless drills. What if a guy measures in an inch shorter than reported? That can be a huge deal, or at least the scouts and media make it one.

Who can forget all of the hoopla surrounding NFL quarterback Kenny Pickett’s hand size prior to him being the first QB drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

READ: “It’s Hard For Me To Trust A Quarterback Who Wears Gloves All The Time” | Former NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman Questions Steelers Picking Kenny Pickett

“For Shedeur, I think it’s best for him to keep the evaluation on the field,” Baggs said.

The Sanders team agrees.