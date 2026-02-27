‘Don’t You Dare Try To Silence Me Again’: Ex-Fiancée Of ‘Devil In Disguise’ Bucs Star Tez Johnson Says He Proposed to Her, Then Solicited His Ex

Second-year NFL wideout Tez Johnson being accused of playing dirty by his ex-fiancée Laila Thompson-Wainer.

Tez Johnson Cheating On Night He Proposed?

According to Thompson-Wainer, Johnson was never serious about his marriage proposal. The part-time Seattle Seahawks staffer took to TikTok to tell her 200K+ followers that the former Oregon Ducks speedster proposed to her, and on the same night he cheated. This happened last February after Johnson allegedly planned out an extravagant day of events leading up to the proposal.

Thompson-Wainer admitted that she was overly excited about the proposal only to find out afterwards that he stepped out on her early that morning and that night. She even displayed a purported text message that she claims Johnson sent his ex:

“Need your throat.”

Thompson-Wainer Says She’s Telling Story To Help Other Women

Thompson-Wainer understandably feels like a sucker in this situation, but she also feels liberated by the truth and feels as if she escaped a lifetime of heartache.

“For some reason,” she said, “you cheat before and after you propose, the morning of and the night — that’s just something that I will never understand. I’ve given up on trying to understand how someone can be that evil. “I think you just have to be a sociopath. And that’s just it at the end of the day. Don’t you dare try to silence me again,” a reference that remains unexplained. “If I had to have the devil in disguise as a fiancé, and I had to go through that, then let me utilize the blueprint of a bad, s—ty man to promote conversations about healing and create a community of women. That is what I want to do,” she said.

Johnson Bursts On The Scene In Tampa

The speedy but 5-foot-9 Johnson played with Denver Broncos quarterback Nix at both Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, and then again at Oregon. Johnson began his college career at Troy.

He finished his rookie season with 28 receptions for 328 and five touchdowns. Johnson’s five paydirt touches were good enough of for second on the team behind the aforementioned Egbuka’s team-leading six.

With the NFL new year set to begin on March 11, teams are starting the process of building their rosters for the 2026 season. The NFL combine is currently taking place in Indianapolis, and the NFL draft is set to follow in April.

In between both will be free agency, which is a doozy every year, and this year will be no different. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be looking for a bounce-back season after failing to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season might have to do it without future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, who’s a free agent. That leaves Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Johnson as the main receivers.