‘He Battled Mental Health Challenges’: Former NFL Player Doug Martin Reportedly Leaped From Second Floor Window Of Facility Months Before Recent Tragedy

Earlier this week former NFL and Boise State running back Doug Martin lost his life following a reported home invasion gone wrong.



Per multiple reports, the former NFL star affectionately known as the “Muscle Hampster” passed while in police custody. Martin broke into the home of a neighbor in a mental health-related episode, and when apprehended he died in a struggle with law enforcement.

New Details Emerging About Death Of Former NFL RB Doug Martin

In wake of Martin’s death it’s now being reported that months prior to this incident, Martin showed signs of mental illness. According to a report via the San Francisco Chronicle, in August Martin checked himself into a facility where he tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, while also possessing fentanyl and a hunting knife, per the report..

Rest in peace, Doug Martin ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G6UZrp46RG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 19, 2025

Martin Attempts To Bolt Facility

While in custody, Martin had a psychotic episode which led to the authorities being called. Feeling “extremely paranoid” and in an attempt to breakaway, he jumping from a second floor window. When authorities arrived Martin fought deputies while armed with a small pocket knife. Per report it took three deputies to pin him down and handcuff him in an effort to have paramedics take a look at him.

That led to the 72-hour state levied psychiatric hold because he was considered a danger to himself at that point.

Family Issues Statements Following Death

Martin’s family released a statement.

“He battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life.”

“Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run,” the statement read.

“Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support,” the statement noted. “Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway.”

Officers Placed On Leave



The officers involved in the incident have been placed n paid administrative leave, which is reportedly standard protocol for such an event. The incident is currently under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Oakland police, internal affairs, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, and the Community Police Review Agency.

Martin Has Solid But Short NFL Career

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft (31st overall) the former Boise State Broncos legend played six seasons in Tampa. He was named First-team All-Pro in 2015 and a Pro Bowler in his rookie season (2012) and (2015).

His final season in the league came with the Raiders in 2018, and for his career for over 5,300 yards and 30 touchdowns.