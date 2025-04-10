“She Won’t Let Me Take My Son Anywhere”: Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders’ Ugly Family Drama Over Coach Prime’s Grandchild 

Deion Sanders warned his daughter Deiondra that she should have waited to give birth to the miracle child that she has with R&B singer Jacquees. The couple has had a tumultuous personal relationship amidst the joy of bringing Deion Sanders’ first grandchild into the world, baby boy Snow.

Since Jacquees began working on a new album with Dej Loaf and also banned Deiondra from attending any of the studio sessions, shows or promotional events, drama has been consistent between the two and has even spilled into alleged physical confrontations between Deiondra and Jacquees’ family. The drama usually involves Deiondra not being in approval of something Jacquees has done, and her often going back and forth with people on social media about it.



Deiondra Sanders spills on her past with Jacquees and their relationship drama—Angela Yee gets the tea! #CelebrityNews #RelationshipDramahttps://t.co/JLJTj58MTX — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) March 22, 2025

Deiondra Sanders Accuses Jacquees’ Family Of Avoiding Baby Snow

The latest events involve Deiondra making claims about Jacquees’ family allegedly avoiding their child.

On April 8, 2025, Deiondra’s fingers started percolating to social media to express her beef that Jacquees’ family has chosen to alienate Deion’s grandbaby Snow. Deiondra says this is a result of the contentious personal relationship she’s had with her partner’s mom and sister. Her comments incited a layered discussion on social media and resulted in fans looking for Jacquees to have an opinion on why the women in his life are at each other’s necks.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom uploaded Deiondra’s tweets again. She has a habit of raging against the machine and then erasing it. In response, Jacquees accused Deiondra of not allowing him to be a father to his child without her present.

“Dawg, let’s stop playing with me everybody on here like I ain’t self made lets start there, second I provide everything for my son, and lastly she won’t let me take my son anywhere without her. Stop playing me I’m sick of it,” he wrote.

There are some who feel Jacquees should spend more time mending fences in his own backyard rather than responding to strangers on social media. That’s exhibiting the same behavior that his family and the mother of his child has. It’s his choice, but a calming voice aimed at unifying might help the situation.

History Between Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders?

There’s been a lot to unpack with this relationship and when Deiondra decided to have the baby, her wise and experienced father wasn’t exactly running to congratulate her.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” Deion Sanders confessed, also admitting that he can’t find a thing to be excited about when it comes to transitioning into grandparenthood.

“I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her 30s to give me this gift of life,” he said. “I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

The NFL legend, super college coach who is anxiously awaiting NFL Draft night when his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter are expected to be top 10 picks, eventually warmed up to the idea of having a grandchild. But the concerns he had about the stability of Jacquees and his daughter’s relationship were legitimate. The fact that she hasn’t been able to establish a cordial relationship with the women in Jacquees’ family is a huge part of the problem.

Deiondra Sanders Has Expressed Discontent With Relationship Between Jacquees and Dej Loaf

In the past, Deiondra accused Jacquees of faking a relationship with another artist, DeJ Loaf, to sell music. She also said she was blocked from attending a video shoot he was involved in, which added tension to their personal and family life.

Deiondra accused Jacquees’ mother, Rosie of having a controlling temperament, and mishandling money. Rosie has also thrown shots back. The relationship seems to have become unmendable after an alleged fight between Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees’ sister, where Deion Sanders’ security had to intervene to save his daughter from physical harm.

Alleged Confrontation Between Jacquees’ Sister Miracle and Deiondra Sanders: Call Security!

In February 2025, an alleged altercation took place between Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees’ sister, Miracle, during an event in Tennessee. A Twitter user claimed that Miracle tried to physically confront Deiondra, who allegedly left the area.

“You ran to the back, and he cursed you out. You’re like a roach that won’t leave that family alone sis,” the user added.

Deiondra Sanders responded online, saying she was not afraid and that her father Deion Sanders’ security team stepped in to handle the situation. The tweet was later deleted.

“And let’s talk about once my daddy security came, n***as was scared to even be in the same room as me. I bet a h** know not to play with me now,” Sanders explained.

Miracle did not directly respond to the claims but posted a cryptic message on Instagram, saying,

“No weapon formed against me or my family will prosper.”

Spreading personal information on social media has become a thing. Fans are only getting the aftermath or intermittent updates about the state of affairs. Usually, Deiondra is the one who incites the gossip because things aren’t going her way.



As the man in the situation and the connection to both sides, social media is looking for Jacquees to step in and establish peace, as it seems only, he can do. Might be time for a one-on-one with Coach Prime, who is obviously staying far away from the situation and protecting his daughter in the process