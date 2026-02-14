‘Maybe Coaching Isn’t For Him’: According To His Bodyguard Deion Sanders Doesn’t Do In-Home Recruiting Visits Because He Receives Daily Death Threats  

Since his days as the headline stalker at Jackson State, Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders has boasted about how he doesn’t do in-home visits when recruiting a player. The decision hasn’t stopped him from grabbing some of the most elite talent in the country, including former No.1 overall recruit Travis Hunter and former five-star tackle Jordan Seaton to name a few.

But, according to the “Bosstivititv” podcast, one of the hosts mentioned that Coach Prime’s bodyguard told him that he doesn’t do in-home visits because he receives death threats daily. He said the number is about five per day, and because of that he chooses not to go to recruits’ homes.

Coach Prime get Death Threats, you still think he to good to visits recruits. pic.twitter.com/TtwUiWUAnv — Saturday's Tailgators🦬🏈 (@TraxinPower5) February 13, 2026

For years the belief was Coach Prime just chose not to go to recruits homes, but according to his bodyguard there’s much more to his decision. That got fans talking all over social media.

“Maybe coaching isn’t for him. The stress is clearly affecting his health — and if he can’t even travel safely to see a recruit, then just step aside and let Coach GoGo take over. Somehow, he can make it to Browns games though… he seems to make the trips he wants to make,” a fan said. “So, I’m sure Shedeur gets them too, then. The hate will get louder the more successful they are,” another fan said. “Oh poor Coach. Like other coaches don’t have the same thing going on day and a day out. They can still do their job. The difference is they succeed where he fails from sun up to sundown when it comes to being a head coach,” another fan mentioned. “He brought black people to Colorado, ik a lot of people are mad,” a fan joked. “Source please, calling BS on this, another fan said.

Coach Prime’s Reasons For No In-Home Visits Sound Different

Hearing the two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback and 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s bodyguard say he avoids in-home recruiting visits because of threats on his life differs from what he’s mentioned as his reason why, which is more about the brand.

Sanders has long said he avoids traditional in-home recruiting visits to prioritize efficiency, leverage his high-profile brand to bring recruits to Boulder, and manage health-related mobility issues. He believes in showing recruits his “house” (facilities) rather than visiting theirs, focusing on the transfer portal, and saving the university money.

What’s Next For Coach Prime?

After an ugly 3-9 season, his first without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and do-it-all Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Coach Prime is locked in on turning things around in 2026. With staff and roster turnover shaping the offseason, Sanders is primed to hopefully compete for a Big 12 championship with former five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis under center.

Another factor will be Coach Prime’s health which has long been the topic of discussion following a health scare at Jackson State (blood clots) to his last issue bladder cancer last spring.