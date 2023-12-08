Where My Dawgs At? | Deion Sanders Lands Jordan Seaton, Nation’s Top-Ranked Offensive Tackle

When you watched the Colorado Buffaloes in their first season under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, there were plenty of glaring weaknesses. The defense was bad, but that was to be expected.



The bigger issue in Coach Prime’s first season was protecting the quarterback (team allowed 56 sacks) during the season. They also struggled to run the football as the team rushed for just 1,382 yards this season, an average of just 115 yards per game.

How do you address such paltry offensive line play?

You add as much talent as you can via signing recruits and the hot-as-fish-grease transfer portal. That’s exactly what Coach Prime did just this week, and on Thursday the legendary defensive back got the commitment of Jordan Seaton, a five-star recruit and the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 class and the 15th-ranked recruit in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

Who Is Jordan Seaton?

Seaton, an IMG product who began his high school career in Washington, D.C., at St. John’s College High School, is just what the Buffaloes need to hopefully begin a trend of adding quality lineman to protect talented quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who despite taking a beating, still had 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions.





Seaton Made Choice Known In True Hollywood Fashion

Appearing on FS1’s “Undisputed” Thursday, the 6-foot-5 and 287-pound Seaton unveiled his choice to the panel featuring Skip Bayless and others. Seaton then gave his reasoning for choosing Colorado.

“You gotta believe in Coach Prime,” Seaton told the “Undisputed” hosts. “Having the opportunity to play with somebody who has done it at the highest level, gold jacket level, very few can say they did that. I’ve got two Heisman candidates — Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. They’re amazing. You know how they go.”

“If you ain’t rocking with us, and you say you’re a dog, claim you’re a dog, why are you not coming to Colorado?” Seaton added. “Why are you not helping somebody that looks like you?”

Seaton then said the 52 sacks that Shedeur suffered “will never happen again.”



Buffs Won Out Over Some Heavy Hitters

Seaton holds as many as 33 offers, and just two weeks ago the freakishly talented bookend lineman narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Maryland.

Although they’d offered, Colorado was thought to have no shot to land Seaton. That changed Thursday morning. He will make things official on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as the early signing period gets underway in a three-day window from the 20th to the 22nd.

Adding a player like Seaton should only enhance the Buffaloes’ chances of adding some other top talent to their 2024 roster.

Coach Prime is no stranger to adding elite ballers.



He did flip Travis Hunter, who was the 2022 top-ranked prospect, from Sanders’ alma mater Florida State to Jackson State.

