“What Do You Wanna Be, A Rapper Or Something?” | Five-Star Colorado Signee Jordan Seaton Reveals Power 5 Coaches Hating On Deion Sanders

When 2024 five-star recruit Jordan Seaton announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders, other top programs that were heavily recruiting the nation’s top offensive tackle didn’t stop attempting to sway him their way.

Things looked shaky on the Tuesday before early national signing day and then on the actual day as Seaton didn’t submit his national letter of intent.

In an attempt to quell the chatter before the big day, Seaton, who seems to like the public eye, even spoke with On3 Sports.

“I’m still a Buff,” Seaton said. “Kind of just thinking and praying on it. Just thinking and praying on it. Right now I really don’t have a step-for-step.”

“There has been a lot of coaches calling,” he added. “Recently, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska has been my most recent DM.”

Two days later the elite blue chip prospect arrived in Boulder, signed, sealed and delivered.

Seaton Says Coaches Tried To Everything To Flip Him

In an effort to get the former IMG Academy standout to flip his commitment, coaches from other prominent Power Five schools a tried a little bit of any and everything. While obviously none of it worked, one particular coach’s effort still has Seaton in shock.

During a recent interview session for the Under Armour All-American Game, Seaton talked about the lengths other coaches went to in an attempt to negatively recruit against Sanders.

“This was the most famous one I got,” Seaton said. “It was like ‘What do you want to be, a rapper or something?’ … I’m like … ‘Hey’ … Laughing … ‘I get what you’re saying, but … bro.’ There was a lot of negative recruiting at Coach Prime. I feel like some people don’t understand that he’s only had … He’s only been here for … what? Has it been a year yet? It’s been a year. The turnaround that program has from 1–11 to 4-8. … To see that is cool.”

For a coach to ask Seaton that type of question is unacceptable and makes you think they only believe the Buffaloes have the most lit game sidelines in all of college football, which they do. But, that’s also real shot at Coach Prime and what type of program they believe he’s running.

Seaton’s Arrival Is Huge

Adding a player like Seaton to an offensive line unit that allowed 58 sacks should help immensely. He’s not the top-rated offensive tackle for nothing, and he excels in both run and pass protection. Those two areas are what slowed the Buffaloes’ still pretty solid attack under the leadership of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Seaton will anchor a unit that’s projected to have five new starters, which also includes four highly coveted transfers. Sanders has raved about Seaton, even calling him a pro already.