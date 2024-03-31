“Ain’t Nobody Ever Gave Him A Thang” | Deion Sanders Co-Signs Son Shedeur Sanders’ Rant About ‘The Struggle’

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders has been known to say things that others just won’t. But the legendary NFL defensive back’s latest comments about his son and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders may have taken the cake.

Coach Prime’s comments stem from Shedeur telling reporters that he indeed has earned his way as a quarterback. In a press conference to kick off spring football practice last week, the always confident Shedeur had this to say about how he got to where he is today.

“I’ve always been against the odds,” he said. “All those other kids… went to big 6A school and stuff,” he said. “I don’t see those same kids around. I don’t see them excelling in their programs.”



Shedeur Has Always Been Under Dad’s Wing

Odd statement by Shedeur who chose to go to a private school that his dad coached.

And for him to say the others aren’t excelling with their programs is so wrong.

In fact two QBs from his 2021 recruiting class, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who both played at 6A powerhouses in Texas, led their teams to the College Football Playoff last season.

Sanders, the outspoken gridiron legend didn’t hesitate to agree with his son, but how and where he did it is almost as odd as him doing so.



As the two prepared to board a private jet following a spring break vacation, Shedeur can be seen going through a throwing session. As the former four-star recruit tosses spirals in an IG post in front of the jet, his dad reiterated his son’s comments about the struggle.



@deionsanders

“Ain’t Nobody Ever have him a thang! He’s seen thru the Hate, Naysayers & The Love! He Works for it all so it’s only right in our delay @shedeursanders had to get a lil extra work before we take off. This wasn’t done for the Lights or the Cameras, it was done for the ACTION!”

If that’s the case, then why did they feel the need to record it?

From the looks of it, it was definitely done for everything Coach Prime says it wasn’t done for.

Shedeur Has Been Good Entire College Career

Whatever reason Coach Prime and Shedeur felt the need to tell everyone this is personal. Prime always had an angle but trying to make his son a victim of “the struggle” is not working, Shedeur works hard and respects the game but he’s a privileged kid.

He’s the son of one of the greatest football players ever, who’s been his coach his entire life and also allowed him to pick the brains of some of the greatest athletes and entrepreneurs to ever do it. That’s a huge advantage in so many ways, and no one has seemed to care much since their arrival at Jackson State and then Colorado.

As they head to the Big 12 the expectancy is Shedeur will have another great season before being selected in the first round of the 2025 Draft. The strong-armed field general has passed for over 10,000 yards, 97 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions. in his collegiate career. That’s a per season average of 32.3 touchdowns and 5.6 interceptions, a 6-to-1 TD/INT ratio.

Shedeur just has to perform, and he will get all of the respect and adulation he deserves. It’s hard for anyone to work themselves into position to be an NFL quarterback and he’s one step closer. No need to demand more respect than you’ve earned thus far.