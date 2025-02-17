“Why The Young Girls Like Pop Pops So Much?”: Dating Rumors Between Deion Sanders and Chris Brown’s Ex Karrueche Tran Heat Up Internet

Deion Sanders might be pushing 60 but his love life is always popping and plentiful with younger well-known women.

According to reports, former NFL legend and current coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team just picked off another one and he’s taking it to the house. And he’s doing this with eight toes ladies and gentleman. Just pure GOAT status.

Deion Sanders Rumored To Be Dating Actress Karrueche Tran

Sanders is rumored to be dating beautiful actress and influencer 36-year-old Karrueche Tran.



While neither has confirmed this, just weeks after denying he was in a relationship with his “We Got Time Today” co-host Rocsi Diaz, the 57-year-old HOFer was allegedly seen outside an L.A. restaurant with superstar Chris Brown’s former girlfriend, holding hands.



Of course the video was relayed to 2.1 million followers by IG gossip page Deuxmoi.

Deion Sanders’ Former Fiancée Tracey Edmonds Worked With Karrueche On TV Show About WAGs and NBA Players

It kind of makes sense as well because the new couple was reportedly introduced to each other by Rocsi, who is good friends with Tran.

Deion may have known Karrueche previously according to a report that involves his ex- fiance Tracey Edmonds.

Edmonds and Deion Sanders broke up after almost five years of being engaged, and 10 years of dating.

Karrueche and Edmonds are not total strangers as their paths crossed previously. According to reports Tracey runs a production house in L.A. called Edmonds Entertainment group.

The former wife of music legend Baby Face has a successful business producing and executive producing numerous TV shows and films.

Interestingly, Karrueche starred in one of the shows Edmonds oversaw around 2021.

The theme of the show now holds some irony as far as Sanders, Tran and Edmonds are concerned.

Tran, who rose to fame playing a charismatic young nail tech on the hit show ”Claws,” played a role in season 2 of BET’s “Games People Play,” executive produced by Edmonds.

The show is a sports drama based on NBA players and their WAGs. Deion isn’t associated with the NBA but it is an interesting twist.

Karrueche, of course, dated R&B icon Chris Brown as well as rapper Quavo, formerly of the legendary three-man rap group Migos, who lost member Takeoff to gun violence.

Predictably, social media has naturally taken an interest in this possible power couple hookup, and with Sanders being one of the most polarizing and followed personalities in sports and also 20 years older than Tran, this situation interests, excites and also offends several generations.

One female X user posted a photo of the two with the caption:

“Why the young girls like Pop Pops so much?”

She got a few of the answers she was looking for.

One NFL fan tweeted, “Because pop pops trick on them without them even having to be intimate majority of the time lol”

Another X user explained that the attraction is all about “The bag, Fame and fortune baby and they appreciate a woman 30 years younger it’s not brain science — will put all his old ass resources into keeping her relevant and he work all the damn time don’t require anything but some head every now and then and dress up nice at games.”

Without any confirmation from Sanders and Tran at this time, fans are left to speculate and comment, which runs up the impressions and keeps both of them in the spotlight. We will find out soon enough if this is a real hookup because someone will probably straight up ask Deion. Or he might address it on his Tubi show with Rocsi.

Wrestler Brie Bella Tells Deion Sanders She Is Her Childhood “Dark Chocolate” Crush

During Super Bowl week Sanders made headlines when legendary women’s wrestler Brie Bella of the Bella Twins admitted that Deion was her childhood crush and she’s been into “dark chocolate” lately.

Deion’s inability to contain himself led to further speculation concerning Coach Prime’s dating life.

Two sons and an “adopted” son getting ready for the NFL draft and a possible love affair with one of entertainment’s most desirable women.



Coach Prime for the win … again.