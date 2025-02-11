‘Lately I’ve Been Into Dark Chocolate:’ Brie Bella Ready To Risk It All For Her Childhood Crush Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders interviewing The Bella Twins during Super Bowl Radio Row was one of the more entertaining connections leading up to Super Bowl 59.

Sanders sat down with the women to reportedly offer some insightful advice about navigating their social lives, particularly when dealing with direct messages and online interactions.

This wasn’t the first time Coach Prime hooked up with these “retired” wrestling legends.

In January, during a segment of the “We Got Game Today” show with Rocsi Diaz, Brie Bella revealed that Coach Prime was her first celebrity crush.

“Well, it was actually middle school, and it was you, Deion. You were my first celebrity crush,” Brie said. “Hey! You want to know something crazy?“

“OK, so, listen to this,” she continued. “We, so, our grandfather – this is for real – I was looking through, like, a box of my childhood photos, because I’m like, ‘I need to find the picture of me in Deion’s jersey,’ but my grandfather, full-blooded Italian from South Philly, so, we’re diehard Philadelphia Eagles fans, and it was very hard on my family, because they’re like, ‘Wait, she has Deion Sanders’ Dallas Cowboys jersey.'”

Brie Bella Flirts With Childhood Crush Deion Sanders: She’s Exploring Dark Chocolate

Sanders shared that his youth crush was Pam Grier. This most recent conversion got a little spicy when Prime asked the sisters, what their favorite color was and Brie Bella responded, “dark chocolate”

She said, “Lately I’ve been into dark chocolate, so lately that’s my thing.”

The comment made Deion’s ears perk up and he moved closer to the edge of the coach, and asked with a devilish grin, “So you like dark chocolate, huh? You into dark chocolate huh?”

Brie Bella responds, “It’s been the flavor of my season, let me tell you. More to come.”

Deion couldn’t contain his joy in hearing this, and continued, saying, “I understand. I understand.”

Nikki Bella looked a bit shocked at the flirtatiousness of her sibling and responded, “I thought you were going to say red,” which could have been Brie’s favorite color at one point or an inside joke between twins.

It didn’t seem like Nikki was on the same page as Brie and her childhood crush Deion.

“Even in my search you’ll see, dark chocolate,” Brie said

Could Coach Prime and Brie Bella Hook Up? Isn’t She Married To A Former Wrestler?

Both Brie Bella and Coach Prime are elite entertainers. Prime is single at the moment, but Brie is reportedly still married to former wrestler Bryan Danielson. They tied the knot in 2014 and share two children, a daughter named Birdie, and a son named Buddy. But who knows these days?

The 16-year age difference between the 41-year-old Brie and new grandfather Deion, isn’t really a big deal. If Bill Belichick can date a 24-year-old at age 72 then Deion is safe to make it happen with Brie.

RELATED: “With 10 Bottles of Viagra In The Hotel Room”: Bill Belichick Has Job Offers, But 72-Year-Old Legend’s Walking Red Carpets With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

You can’t tell me she wouldn’t love to become the first lady of Colorado for a few seasons and benefit from all of the new attention that Coach Prime is getting and whatever new ventures he has on the horizon. Appearances by Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr. in one of the Wrestlemania events seems like a no-brainer.

Bella Twins Are Pro Wrestling Legends

The Bella Twins, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are considered pioneers in the world of women’s professional wrestling. In addition to their stunning looks, each of the Bella Twins are former WWE Divas Champions. Brie broke the ice and then Nikki won it twice with her second reign of 301 days being the longest reign for that particular title.

After signing with the WWE in 2007 and years of pushing the envelope and becoming huge celebrity stars with businesses and brands and best-selling books and their own well-chronicled love affairs with other male wrestlers, the twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 as a tandem.

Deion Sanders Still Has The Juice

Their contracts expired in 2023, which prompted the sisters to retire the “Bella” moniker and reintroduce themselves as The Garcia Twins, in honor of their maiden names.

First it was his young and beautiful co-host Roczi and now it’s one of the gorgeous Bella Twins. Wherever Deion Sanders goes, people talk, and the ladies still love him like a ballplayer.

During this exchange, Brie Bella reached out to stroke Deion’s hand twice, saying, “I love it,” while Deion responded emphatically, “chocolate,” to which Brie repeated while laughing hysterically, “I love it”

Nikki Bella Makes Surprise Women’s Royal Rumble Appearance

Nikki Bella made a surprise return to the WWE Universe as after returning as entrant No 30 in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Less than two years after not renewing her contract with WWE, Nikki had the wrestling world buzzing about a return for the twins. Her cameo was just a tease as she lasted just three minutes before getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

However, it didn’t take long for the twins to receive a challenge.

“Enough with the games, the world wants to know. Bella’s… Garcias… THE TONGA TWINS challenge you!!! Do you accept or … 😈😈 ⚠️,” Kona tweeted.

The Tonga Twins are a product from the lineage of a legendary wrestling family. They entered WWE in 2021 and were trained by Hall of Famer Rakishi.

Nikki Bella says she is finally up to the task of being a world class wrestler again after leaving personal battles behind.

“I’ve lost confidence in myself and feeling great about myself. That was a big part of being Nikki Bella. She oozed confidence. I went out there and I felt sexy and strong and confident. You couldn’t break me. Even if I was going to lose, I was going to make it look damn good and I felt so good about it. That is a piece of me that is lost. As I’ve been training these past three weeks, I’ve slowly been getting it back and it’s made me even more excited for this run because I’ve realized more than ever, I need it for me personally,” Nikki said on the Nikki & Brie Show.

Looks like all of this press is setting the stage for a return back to the WWE, rebranded and re-loaded.