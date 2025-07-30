“Karrueche…Baby. This Man Doesn’t Have a Bladder or Toes. What Are You Doing?”: Social Media Rumor Mill Spills, Coach Prime Is Back On The Field

Deion Sanders‘ successful surgery to remove his bladder, which was under attack by a “high grade” cancerous tumor has snatched the social media headlines.

The dramatic video of a weeping Karrueche Tran, by his bedside, explaining to the audience exactly what was going on with Coach Prime, set off a firestorm of speculation and opinion about the 37-year-old actress and the 57-year-old Hall of Fame player and Colorado Buffs head coach. Much of the banter on social media surrounded their age difference and everyone had an opinion.

Antonio Brown X Account Posts Disrespectful Message TO Karrueche Tran About Deion Sanders

Even former NFL star Antonio Brown, who seems to not have yet returned to the United States from his hiatus in the Middle East in the aftermath of alleged attempted murder charges for shooting at a man who AB says tried to rob him at an Adin Ross livestream event. He does, however, find time to make sure that his X account is full of pleasantries.

Always one to say the most offensive or absurd things for engagement, when news of Chris Brown’s former girlfriend and Coach Prime’s possible love connection broke upon her hospital weep scene going viral, AB’s X post came with this:

“Karrueche…baby. This man doesn’t have a bladder or toes. What are you doing?”

Social Media Focused On Age Difference Between Karrueche Tran, 37, and 57-Year-Old Deion Sanders

Pretty messed up to say, but this is an account known for going scorched earth on anybody that the former NFL player might have a problem with.

“That’s a low blow,” said one fan in response to the post. “You don’t need toes to swipe a Black Card,” said another fan defending Deion’s medical setbacks and shedding light on his financial situation after signing a $54M contract in the offseason. “He got money unlike yo broke ass,” said another fan to Brown, who is in millions of dollars of debt.

Some accused male commenters of trying to put Prime down to get attention from the “Claws” actress who has also had relationships with Quavo and NY Giants legend Victor Cruz.

“It’s corny how you n*** act when there’s a woman involved. All types of dirty mackin,” said one fan.

Others blamed Karrueche for gold-digging and aura fishing on the older Prime.

“She’s pathetic,” said one fan.

There were other fans, who noticed that AB’s post was the same post that was circulated on other accounts and accused him of jacking caption swag.

“Damn stealing content now can’t even be original,” Said one fan with a screenshot of someone else using the same caption. “Damn, you just stealing tweets, word 4 word bar for bar ain’t it,” said another. Antonio Brown Is Facing Legal and Financial Hardships

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star is facing significant legal and financial challenges. After filing for bankruptcy in Florida federal court, owing over $3 million to creditors, including a truck driver he assaulted in 2020, Brown has been involved in various legal issues, including a recent serious charge which led him to leave the country amid ongoing investigations. AB even warned the multiple mothers of his kids, that no more child support checks are coming. Despite his past success in the NFL, where he earned over $100 million, his pockets are reportedly on E he’s stepped away from professional football.

Deion Sanders Back To Work: Adds Elite NFL OC Byron Leftwich To Coach Young QB Room

While social media occupies itself with the lives of celebrities, Sanders is already back at work with the Colorado Buffs and continuing to build an NFL- level coaching staff. On Monday, Sanders introduced former NFL quarterback and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as Colorado’s new quarterbacks coach.

Leftwich played quarterback in the NFL for nine seasons. He was a very capable signal caller at the pro level and rose to status as an elite assistant. He won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2020 as the architect of the offense. Leftwich has an intriguing QB room to work out. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter comes in after a disappointing 2024 season followed by a stellar 2023, and he will battle against highly-touted, flashy freshman Julian Lewis during fall camp.

Back in December of 2024, Coach Prime added a third gold jacket to the Colorado coaching staff, hiring one of the greatest running backs of all -time, Marshall Faulk to coach the Buffaloes running backs.

Hall of Famers Warren Sapp is also a member of the Colorado Football. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, both highly-respected former NFL assistants, are also back for their second seasons in Boulder.

Most Crucial Season For Deion Without Shedeur, Shilo and Travis Hunter: New QB Room

With Shedeur Sanders in the NFL fighting for his life with the shady Cleveland Browns, Deion made another strong hire to make sure his quarterback room is in order.

Despite Deion’s health challenges, he made sure that he had assistants who could be head coaches in the NFL in the fold. With such a wealth of knowledge surrounding him, Sanders should be able to deal with any setbacks that may occur during the season and his commitment to running a pro level program in Colorado is evident. That’s his real business. Who Prime Time is dating, isn’t really that important. And it won’t help him keep his job in Colorado. It’s not like he hasn’t been able to get his choice of women most of his life. And if he can’t win games, none of the pomp and circumstances and pretty things will even matter.