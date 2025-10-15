“Dang Mother…You’ll Be Back Baby”: Sad Shilo Sanders Comforted By Mom Pilar While Sitting In Stands For First Time Wearing Shedeur’s No. 12 Jersey

Earlier this week, Shilo Sanders suited up in his brother’s No. 12 Cleveland Browns jersey and attended the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-9 shellacking of the Cleveland Browns. Shilo donned Shedeur’s No. 12 jersey and along with his mother, Pilar, sat in the stands for the first time in his life at any stadium to watch a football game.

Shilo Sanders pulled up to the Browns vs Steelers as his brother Shedeur😂



The clip was pure comedy as Shilo made his way through the stadium and outside, some Steelers and Browns fans really thought he was Shedeur, which was hilarious. However, there was a solemn and emotional moment shared with his mom, in between the jokes and the million dollar smile that earned him a role playing his father Deion back in the ’90s on a recent episode of “BMF”.

Shilo was good at moving around and greeting fans, many of whom recognized him immediately. Once he actually sat down to watch the game with his mom, you could tell the sting of being released by the Tampa Bay Bucs a few weeks prior to the start of the season after signing as a free agent out of Colorado struck him for a quick second as he sat cramped in the stands. As a fan.

Pilar Sanders Comes Through In Touching Mother-Son Moment

“Dang mother, ” Shilo said, with Pilar snuggled right next to him, “it was just about a month ago, when you were sitting right there and I was on the field,” the hard-hitting safety said while pointing further down in the stands to seats closer to the action.

“I was in the first row,” Pilar said, before turning to him and adding, “You’ll be back baby…We’ll be back.”

Despite feeling obviously conflicted about being at the game, Shilo was hoping to see his brother get in. Even as the clock ticked and it was clear that Dillon Gabriel wasn’t moving the Browns’ offense, Shedeur roamed the sidelines, fiddling his thumbs, dreaming of the opportunity to lead a franchise to glory. That chance to see Shedeur take a snap, is the only reason Shilo came.

“I don’t want to come back to another game and watch it from over here ever again. I’m sorry,” Sanders said.

Pilar said it was Shilo’s first time “ever watching a game from the stands,” which Shilo confirmed. Even when his Dad played, “I’ve never seen a game from the stands before in my life,” Shilo said.

He even needed help from his mom figuring out how to get from the stands to the locker room area where Shedeur is after the game. Along the way, he joked with more fans, but we saw the pain of the moment in between the smiles. After the game, he got up with Shedeur and of course, it was all love and laughs. Shedeur asked Shilo how it was from the stands, and his bro said, “I’m never going to another football game in my life.”

Shilo Is Still Hungry For NFL

Shilo’s entire vibe suggested that he has unfinished business in the NFL. Despite all of the chatter about going into media, movies and music, Shilo is a football player and he wants to taste the dream. He signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs after the draft, but was released by the team after retaliating and punching Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in the first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason finale this past August. Sanders was recently vocal about the $4,669 fine assessed to him for punching.

“So they took my little money, but they just told me on an appeal that I’m not gonna get it back, so, I mean, it is what it is, but, you know, just to let y’all know, they actually did fine me, and that is kind of absurd, but it is what it is. The thing about it is, like, how do you fine somebody that much when the game isn’t even that much? I think you get, like, $2,000 per game for preseason games. How you gonna charge me $4,000? It just don’t make sense, but, you know, they seen the appeal and then they denied it, so it is what it is. It kind of sucks, you know what I’m saying? But, oh, well. I’m gonna run it up regardless.”

Both Sanders brothers are a long way from when they were every down players leading the transformation of Jackson State football and then the Colorado Buffaloes program. Uplifting obscure football programs to primetime billing under the tutelage and leadership of their father, Deion Sanders.

In my opinion, Shilo should be on an NFL roster. You can’t convince me that he can’t make somebody’s team with his pedigree, experience, willingness to hit and leadership qualities. Shedeur should be starting. At least that seems to be what the Cleveland fans (and even Pittsburgh Steelers fans) want according to the video.