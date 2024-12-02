‘We’re Going To Try To Do The Impossible, That’s like World War III’: Deion Sanders Crushes Any Hopes Shilo and Shedeur Had Of Happy Family Reunion With Ex-Wife Pilar On Colorado Senior Day

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders took their final walk as seniors in front of the home crowd in Colorado, where over two seasons, they turned the university into the talk of college football and have made the entire Buffs university an extension of Deion Sanders’ familial culture.

Sanders is very close with all five of his children, but his relationship with the mother of his younger three children, Pilar, has always been very contentious. At one point it became irreparable amidst name-calling and false accusations floating between Pilar, Deion and his daughter Deiondra, who was stuck in the middle of an ugly divorce and even engaged in a crazy Twitter war that seemingly tarnished her stepmother’s reputation.

A decade after their messy divorce, Deion Sanders refused to walk with ex-wife Pilar during sons Shilo and Shedeur’s Senior Day with Colorado Buffs on Friday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Deion Sanders Refuses To Be In The Vicinity Of His Ex-Wife Pilar

Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers finally settled their beef and officially parted ways in 2015 after a messy divorce. Since then, the vibe between them has been dormant. In situations where families would usually put beef aside and come together, Deion refuses to be in the same vicinity with his ex.

When son Shilo Sanders went under the knife for a forearm injury in September, Deion refused to visit the health center until Pilar left.

Nothing has changed based on Senior Day Walk at Folsom Field on Saturday, prior to Colorado’s 52-0 drubbing of Oklahoma State. It was almost a perfect day for The Sanders Brothers.

As they walked with Deion towards the middle of the field, the atmosphere was filled with electricity and the full house was cheering them on. The Sanders brothers were among the 21 players honored on senior day.

Shilo thought it was the perfect time to get his mom and dad to walk with the brothers together.

Deion Sanders Dips Off, Refuses to Walk With Ex-Wife Pilar During Senior Walk Day

But any hope of this reunion happening the way the brothers hoped, were dashed when as Pilar approached her two sons to exchange hugs, Deion expeditiously slid out of sight of the cameras. After patting his sons on the back, he peeked to his left and saw his ex-wife in a moment that was captured in Shilo’s latest YouTube video:

A few minutes earlier in the video, the star safety can be heard saying that Shedeur convinced his mom Pilar to come down from the stands and onto the field.

Then, the video slices to Shilo saying it would be like “World War III” when Pilar and Deion hook up on the walk. He was smiling through it all, probably because he had finally made the impossible happen. And he hoped his dad would put aside any past drama with his mom — just for 30 seconds at most.

“We’re going to try to do the impossible, man. My brother just got my mom from the stands cause on Senior Night, we didn’t know we had to walk. They not gonna (unfinished sentence) … That’s like World War III trying them [Deion and Pilar] to get to walk together,” Shilo said in the video. Coach Prime’s Divorce With Pilar Hit Shilo the Hardest

Of all Coach Prime’s kids, Shilo has always had a great affection for his mother and was often in the middle of battles between Deion Sanders and Pilar.

One such incident occurred when Shilo was in high school and was facing severe emotional challenges handling his parent’s breakup. He would often call his mother on the phone when he was showing out at school, often acting as a bully. Of all the kids he took it the hardest.

So, it’s easy to understand why he would try to be the great mediator and get his parents to walk with their sons on Senior Day. Coach Prime, unfortunately didn’t want any parts of it, and many on social media felt it was for good reason, considering the ex-couple’s history.

Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders Messy Divorce: Arrests, Defamation Suits, Nasty Twitter Wars

Deion and Pilar were married for 14 years. When Deion filed for divorce, Pilar was still living in the house, apparently trying to make things work.

As the marriage nosedived toward a bitter ending, the head coach of the Buffaloes was accused of domestic violence during the divorce filing. The custody battle was dirty work on both sides, with Deion counter-suing his former wife for $2.2 million for defamation and winning the case.

Pilar was not only sentenced to seven days in Collin County Jail, but she lost custody of Shilo and Shedeur, eventually regaining shared custody of Shelomi, their only daughter.

During his two marriages, Deion Sanders has produced five children. After having Deion Jr. and Deiondra with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, Sanders had Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi with Pilar.

At the time, she played the victim and did a press conference outside of Collin County Jail, claiming she was being treated unfairly.

“I’m a full-time mom, 100 percent for my children,” she said, her voice breaking. “And I just haven’t been given a fair shake.”

While working through the divorce process, it was reported that they had separate living areas within the large home. The couple married in 1999 and what began as a fairy tale relationship between Pilar, a model who has appeared on several television shows, including a 2008 Oxygen network reality series about their family’s home life, “Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love,” and Sanders, an NFL legend, eventually went sour.

At one point, Deiondra Sanders was very critical of her stepmother and let the world know about it. Back in 2011, before she unleashed a furious rant against Pilar on X formerly known as Twitter, Deiondra apologized to her father, claiming Deion was “going to be very upset at me 4 he always takes the higher route.”

Then she accused Pilar of being a terrible wife to her father and lying when she claimed she found out Deion filed for divorce on TMZ.com.

Deiondra Sanders Had Beef With Pilar Over Twitter

Deiondra writes, “#HowYouDidntKnow but yo boxes have been packed for weeks now.” She adds, “HowYoTopPriorityBeen yo marriage and yo kids when u flying out to see other n**gas … yeah we know.” Deiondra also said.” “All u had to do was be a supportive wife. Only thing u ever cared about doing with my dad is reality shows.” “Pilar stop tryna play the victim. Maybe if u would of actually loved my dad and not loved the life he gave you we would be here today.”

Pilar also sued Deion Sanders and his daughter, Deiondra Sanders; and Prime Time Enterprise Inc., for $200 million in damages. That’s all water under the bridge now, but with this history of bitterness between Deion and Pilar, it’s not surprising that pops was uninterested in the family reunion. That ship has sailed.

It was not a surprise to see how Deion and Pilar avoided each other on the field. A cordial relationship between them also seems impossible, at least not anytime soon.