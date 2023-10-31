“Bring Old School Football Back” | Shilo Sanders Posts Video Of Hit That Got Him Ejected, Sister Deiondra Backs Her Brother

Pro Football Hall of Famer and first-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has watched his team lose four of their past five games.

In doing so it’s put their bowl eligibility in grave danger with four very tough games remaining in which they’ll likely be the underdog. This past weekend the Buffaloes suffered a 28-16 loss at the hands of the UCLA Bruins in a game where quarterback Shedeur Sanders got hit so much he needed a pain-relieving injection at halftime just to finish the game.

Also in that game his brother, Shilo, the team’s starting safety, was ejected for targeting and taunting after a big hit on a Bruins wide receiver. The hit looked to be clean as Shilo led with his shoulder and not the crown of his helmet. Shilo shared the hit to his Instagram.

“Bring old school football back,” Shilo wrote while sharing the reel.







Big Sis Deiondra Shared Those Same Sentiments

In a show of support for her brother, Coach Prime’s daughter and oldest child, Deiondra reposted the video. It was a sign of solidarity often shown by Deiondra who’s also been very outspoken on how things concerning her Hall of Fame dad were handled at Jackson State. She also spoke up on her dad’s behalf as the messy divorce from ex-wife Pilar Sanders played out.

Speaking up for her family is nothing new for the rising Fortune 500 strategic planner, it’s who she is, and it’s something she gets from her dad.







Deion On Shilo’s Ejection

Shilo’s ejection got Coach Prime talking, and he let it be known that he didn’t think it warranted being thrown out of the game.

“He’s gotta keep it low. Just keep it low,” Sanders told reporters during the postgame news conference. “If you keep it low, there’s no question. I believe that was not at fault because he turned his shoulder. He always does, knows how to hit.”

“And I told him I’m proud of him,” the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year added. “He was having a heck of a game. He was being dominant on the defensive side of the ball, and I’m just proud of him. I’m sorry this transpired, but I’m proud of his effort. I don’t ask my kids to be the best on the field, I ask them to give their best. And he gave us his best.”

The Buffaloes face the 7-1 and No. 16-ranked Oregon State Beavers on Nov. 4 at scenic Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.