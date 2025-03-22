“It’s In God’s Hands”: Deiondra Sanders Is Working Out Her Relationship With Jacquees, While Brother Shedeur Fights For NFL Life

The Sanders family is never short on news, drama and high achievement. If it’s not the NFL world dissecting Shedeur Sanders‘ game and character, social media is talking about his other children who all live public lives with some celebrity flair attached.

As for his daughters, Shelomi and Deiondra, both have caught the wrath of their overprotective father over the past few years. Shelomi for her decision to break family rank, leave Colorado and transfer to Alabama A&M to crave her own legacy.

Oldest daughter Deiondra for her tumultuous relationship with R&B singer Jaquees, who is also the father of Sanders’ first grandchild, Que AKA “Snow.”

According to Deiondra in the March 21 episode of Way Up with Angela Yee on YouTube, she and Jacquees are fighting for their relationship. She’s still wearing her engagement ring and

“So you’re not single,” Yee asked. Deiondra replied, beating around the bush, “It’s in God’s hands […] we’re trying to figure it out.”

Deiondra Sanders Speaks Out About Ban From Fiancé’ Jacquees Video Shoot With DeJ Loaf

Reports began to surface in early February that things between Deiondra Sanders and fiancé Jacquees may be on the rocks after he banned her from attending his video shoot with DeJ Loaf.

Deiondra took her beef to the internet when Jacquees shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Dej from the set of their shoot for their new single, “Favorite One.”

A fan questioned why Sanders was not present, and in response Deiondra commented, “Stop asking me why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them.”

Sanders continued: “I would never do sumn or be somewhere my fiancé can’t come. We a package deal. Lol.”

Deiondra previously shared her anger in a post on X, saying that the two had to “fake a relationship to [sell] albums.” After her comments on Instagram went viral, she quickly got rid of the Twitter post.

Deiondra Sanders Addresses Relationship With Jacquees With Angela Yee

During her sit-down with Yee, Deiondra addressed the backlash she was getting after her initial tweet. “I understand from when people said I was like, spazzing and crashing out, and all that.”

“People are just now starting to get to know me. So, it’s not that, ‘Oh, I’m crashing out.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m speaking up, and y’all are finally just getting to see the type of person that I am.”

Deiondra also left nothing off the table when discussing Jacquees and DeJ Loaf. “I don’t think he’s unfaithful,” she said. Deiondra blamed the entire weirdness of the situation concerning her being banned from every aspect of his music project.

“I don’t think it was a concern like that for him. I think it’s just as far as for her to feel more comfortable, ‘cause she is going to feel uncomfortable if I’m there.”

Deiondra Sanders Reportedly Attacked By Fiancé Jacquees’ Sister

There’s also been reported online and in person beef between Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees’ sister, Dej Loaf and Sanders’ mother in-law. Things hit the fan when an explicit, adult content Twitter page tagged Deion’s oldest daughter and demanded that she “Talk about what just happened to you in Tennessee girl.”

The instigator then revealed that supposedly Jacquees’ sister tried to beat up Sanders.

“You ran to the back and he cursed you out. You’re like a roach that won’t leave that family alone sis,” the user added.

Deiondra Sanders Claims “Daddy’s” Security Had Them Shook

Sanders responded to the woman, claiming that her daddy’s security came in and settled down the confrontation in a hurry.

“And let’s talk about once my daddy security came, n***as was scared to even be in the same room as me. I bet a h** know not to play with me now,” Sanders explained.

Deiondra Sanders has had drama with fiancé Jacquees’ family and creative partner DeJ Loaf, but tells Angela Yee that she is trying to work it out with father of her child. (Getty Images/Deiondra Sanders IG)

The father of Deiondra’s child is also a bit messy with how he conducts business at times.

Ella Mai And Jacquees Had Beef For Seven Years

Before Ella Mai and NBA star Jayson Tatum hooked up in 2020, she and the “You” singer saw their friendship extremely compromised. It stems from Jacquees doing an unsanctioned remix of her hit song “Trip” that blew up, with many fans claiming it was better than the original.

During a late 2024 interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Jacquees mentioned how things transpired between him, Ella Mai and DJ Mustard.

“Me and Mustard got into an argument about it,” he said.

It seems like Deion knows his daughter well and has warned her about making rash decisions, starting with her entire drama with Jacquees.