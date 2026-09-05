‘I Thought We Were Small’: Deion Sanders Talking Greasy After His Colorado Team Rushes For 183 Yards In Season-Opening Road Win At Georgia Tech

Following Colorado’s thrilling 14-13 season-opening upset win over Georgia Tech, Pro Football Hall of Famer and fourth-year Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders immediately brought the receipts. During his postgame press conference Thursday night in Atlanta, Sanders didn’t hesitate to call out the media and doubters who spent the offseason criticizing his team.

Coach Prime even had a highly publicized, sarcastic response regarding the narrative that his team lacked the size and toughness to compete in the trenches. During his press conference, Sanders pulled up the final box score, cackled, and directly clapped back at critics who called Colorado “small.”

Deion Sanders after Colorado's win at Georgia Tech:



“We rushed for 183, my God. They rushed for 51. I thought we were small?”



"I think this is the first sellout they had in how long?… I think we had a little something to do with that." pic.twitter.com/0G3YpHZ9XT — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 4, 2026

Coach Prime Wasn’t Done With Greasy Clapback

“God we rushed for 183 yards? My God, they rushed for 51? I thought we were small,” Coach Prime said in his postgame presser.

He didn’t stop there. Sanders leaned into the victory by pointing out how his team completely flipped the script on what was supposed to be a highly physical Georgia Tech team.

What a way for Coach Prime and the Buffs to start the 2026 season 🔥



🦬 Colorado's first go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the 4th quarter since 2012



🦬 Colorado's third blocked FG under Deion Sanders pic.twitter.com/ibXWhbDxsW — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 4, 2026

Coach Prime Knows How To Handle The Naysayers

As he continued to call out the haters and critics, Coach Prime told reporters, “I want to win, man. I don’t give a damn — they talked about me when I came out the womb.”

The former two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive back who also won the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year also leaned into how his team badly wanted to prove any doubters wrong as it pertains to them being physical enough.

“You talk about another team that’s also a physical team,” Sanders continued. “To go out there, and do this, when you’re talking about the run and we’re a small team — don’t know where that came from — but I’m certainly happy with the results.”

Coach Prime’s Comments Lead To Plenty Of Fan Reaction

As with most of his commentary, anytime Sanders speaks it usually brings out the masses via social media, and this time was no different. Fans chimed in with varying opinions of the Buffaloes win and how the legendary NFL player turned coach basically served the naysayers some serious humble pie.

“Lots of crow ate last night,” a fan said.

“A lot of people are eating humble pie this morning,” another fan said.

“That laugh at the end lmao never change Deion never change lol,” another person replied.

“Always takes a shot, even in rare victory,” another fan commented.

“That was a hard-fought road win. However, these two squads are going nowhere,” a fan mentioned.

“‘Bully’? They needed a late touchdown and a miracle blocked kick at the end to win by 1 point against the 48th ranked team in the country,” a fan quipped.

“Still in the Hunt for the National Championship!! Hahaha,” another fan joked.

Sanders Makes History

With the win Sanders led the Buffaloes to their first win over an ACC team in almost 70 years. Prior to Thursday’s win their last win versus an ACC opponent came in the 1957 Orange Bowl.

He also had a message for the college football world, and it was short and sweet:

“I’m back. That’s all I’m gonna say, ‘I’m back.’”