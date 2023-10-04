Daniel Jones’ Horrific MNF Performance Against The Seattle Seahawks Left The “Manningcast” Speechless, Which Is Very Hard To Do

Daniel Jones was supposed to be the successor to the Eli Manning era in New York. But after his pitiful performance on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, Eli Manning was at a loss for words along with his brother Peyton and given Jones’ subpar career so far Eli might’ve regretted handing the keys to Danny Dimes.

Daniel Jones Is No Eli Manning

Though Eli may never admit that Jones doesn’t look like the right guy for the Giants, the expression on the face of the brothers, who have four Super Bowls between them, said it all during their “Manningcast” stream of the Monday night thumping.

The Giants’ stagnant offense was already proving incapable of generating any points for the G-Men, but after already finding themselves down 14-3 with just over a minute left in the third quarter and driving for a potential touchdown, Jones threw an interception to the Seahawks’ prized rookie cornerback, Devon Witherspoon, who took it 97 yards to the house to effectively put the game on ice for the Seahawks.

Eli Manning, who played for the Giants for the entirety of his career and brought two Super Bowl titles to New York, was beyond disappointed in Jones and the ensuing pick-six, and his facial expression says it all. Especially after giving Jones a vote of confidence in the preseason following the signing of Jones’ mega deal, settling the fears of some Giants fans.

Eli Manning’s mouth was open, looking at the screen in complete disbelief at how the Giants folded in their comeback attempt, while Peyton Manning had a jaded look of disappointment on his face as well.

While brothers are known to give hysterical reactions to big plays during their “Manningcast,” this one hit a little different for Eli because he bleeds blue and was pulling for the Giants to win.

Giants Head Coach Chews Daniel Jones Out On Sidelines After Interception

Eli and Peyton weren’t the only ones disappointed in Jones’ pick-six.

After the interception, Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed his frustrations on the sidelines, throwing the tablet in anger after showing Jones the interception he threw.

This was undoubtedly the breaking point for New York on Monday, but Daboll clarified things with the media after the 24-3 loss, which saw Jones finish 27-for-34 for 203 yards, with two interceptions and a fumble as he was sacked 10 times.

CBS Sports quoted Daboll as saying “I’m not going to get the particulars of that, we just didn’t get the job done.” Daboll was later asked what he wanted Jones to do on that play. “To not throw an interception,” Daboll replied.

Social Media Came For The Mannings, Jones & Brian Daboll

The internet, which is always undefeated, saw the lighter side of things, making continuous jokes about the Mannings and Daboll.

But one of the funniest jokes came from 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, who trolled Jones, tweeting “Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you… why would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? … why weren’t we deserving ?” Most of the social media banter surrounded Daniel Jones being overpaid, and not producing for the Giants.

This past summer the Giants extended Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract and gave him a massive pay raise after the Giants went 9-7-1, made the playoffs, and even won a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones was revered for his decent play, throwing for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns, which helped him earn that massive contract.

But with the Giants starting their season 1-3 after Monday’s loss and Jones’ poor performance thus far in the season with just two touchdowns and six interceptions, he is currently looking like a waste of money for New York.