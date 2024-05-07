“Trying To Raise My Children In Such A Cruel World”| Shayanna Jenkins Defends Deceased Fiancé Aaron Hernandez, Bashes Tom Brady Netflix Special

Tom Brady’s Netflix roast didn’t get caught up at all in political correctness or sparing feelings. If The GOAT was to be roasted it would be done in throwback fashion with everything being on the table.

Unfortunately, the epic roast came at the expense of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez’s wife and kids.

The former Patriots tight end’s fiancée is offended by some of the jokes that the deceased Hernandez was the subject of during Tom Brady’s Netflix special on Sunday night.

Shayanna Jenkins Strikes Back At Tom Brady Netflix Special

Shayanna Jenkins told TMZ Sports she was upset with the way they used her husbands’s tragic death (reportedly a suicide while incarcerated for murder) for comedic gain.

Brady, Nikki Glaser and others were among those mocking the late tight end.

Jenkins said: “It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world,” adding that he was someone their daughter “viewed in a positive light.“

Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 of killing of Odin L. Lloyd. In 2017, he was acquitted of a double-murder six years prior, but he died by suicide in prison later that year. He loved guns and had a weird attraction to shooting people.

As one of the more salacious and dramatic stories attached to Brady and the Pats in some way, Hernandez was the subject of relentless jokes.

“The bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then – block, catch, don’t murder,” Brady said.

Tony Hinchcliffe suggested comedian Kevin Hart was standing on the stool that Hernandez moved from beneath himself when he committed suicide.

Comedian Nikki Glaser added: “Give it up for zero-time Super Bowl champion Randy Moss! Why don’t you have a ring? What the hell, man, you’re one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring – around his neck.”

.Aaron Hernandez’ Brain Diagnosed With Historically Bad Case Of CTE

You definitely can sympathize with what the mother of Hernandez’s child is saying. Despite the horrific stories surrounding her fiancé and the acknowledgement that doctors who examined his brain said he had the worst case of CTE that they had ever seen in a person his age, his 11-year-old daughter has very positive memories of the moments she shared with her father. It’s a story of love and tragedy for anyone close to Hernandez, as his relationships were complicated, and his mental state seemed to be in a constant state of deterioration.

Was the roast callous? Yes, but no more than the vicious acts perpetrated by Aaron on numerous people.

Off limits, I guess not. Entertainment has no boundaries, especially a roast. Although Tom Brady was supposed to be the one getting roasted, not an innocent woman in Shayanna Jenkins and her daughter, who already has to grow up without a father.

