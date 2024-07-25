“The W In WNBA Stood For Welfare”: Rob Parker Thinks Cheryl Miller’s Claim That WNBA Media Rights Deal Should Have Been $8B Is Ridiculous

The WNBA made out like gangbusters when it was reported that the league’s cut of the new $76 billion NBA Media Rights deal with various major media companies would be a record-setting $2.2 billion over 11 years.

The number marked a groundbreaking financial come-up for a league that has grown exponentially this season with the influx of charismatic and fan-captivating rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, to name a few.

The league’s last media rights deal was in the $60 million range. WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert said she hoped to double that revenue this season. Instead, they could possibly quadruple it as when all of the negotiations and various package agreements are in place the W stands to make about $260 million, according to previous reports.

Cheryl Miller Says WNBA Got Lowballed: Worth $8B

Women’s basketball icon Cheryl Miller is one of the few people who seem unimpressed with the deal and told reporters it’s not enough, which prompted FS1 personality Rob Parker to go on one of his classic rants.

When asked about the $2.2 billion come-up, the former USC and Team USA star and WNBA coach said:

“I’m not great with numbers. Lowball, that’s a lowball.”

The reporter repeated the $2.2 billion over 11 years at Miller’s request and she doubled down on her dissatisfaction with the new deal.

“Not enough. Not even close,” Miller said. “Now, I’m not trying to inflate it a whole lot. [$2.2 billion] is nice but $8 billion would be better. That’s what I’m talking about because they know, they know. And we have certainly come a long way. I’m not about gouging but it’s a long time overdue, and we are going to continue to get better and better. All you have to do is look at college basketball and the next wave of excitement. We have this now and pretty soon we are going to add another gold medal, so women’s basketball is in a great place right now.”

Miller’s dedication and commitment to helping women’s basketball to new heights has been consistent ever since she was beating her NBA legend brother Reggie Miller in the backyard in one-on-ones is commendable.

Rob Parker Comes For Cheryl Miller’s Claim Of $2.2B Media Deal Being A Low Ball Cut For WNBA

FS1 personality Rob Parker told her to pump the brakes, ’cause she’s overreaching and totally ignoring the financial

“Stop It,” Parker said on the “Odd Couple Show” on Tuesday.

“What Cheryl Miller doesn’t understand, that before this year and Caitlin Clark, the W in WNBA stood for ‘welfare,’” Parker declared.

“And for 29 years they have been taking the 160-ounce box of Frosted Flakes with no sugar on it and the government cheese from the NBA, as this team lost money hand over fist. It lost money. And now all of a sudden, a 300 percent increase ain’t good enough?” he asked.

Parker is referring to the fact that the WNBA is fully funded by the NBA and reports that the league has been losing millions and was expected to lose $50 million this season.

Rob Parker Says Caitlin Clark Is Reason For W Attendance Increase

Parker then credited Clark for this recent women’s hoops revolution and noted that attendance is significantly lower in arenas where she is not playing. However, Miller is correct that ratings are through the roof in comparison to past seasons.

Last weekend’s WNBA All-Star Game, in which a group of WNBA stars defeated the U.S. Olympic team 117-109 on ESPN, drew an event-record 3.4 million viewers, over 300 percent more than the 2023 game. Viewership peaked at 4.1 million viewers.

Parker isn’t buying it.

“Cheryl Miller. Stop it. I got news for you. Caitlin Clark is the Harlem GlobeTrotters. When she goes and plays they show up and the numbers are there. They are still getting 5 and 6 thousands at other games where Caitlin Clark is nowhere to be seen,” Parker noted. “They still aren’t watching those games, So before you get big and bad and tell us how great it is. Even this year with Caitlin Clark. These aren’t Robapedia numbers. These are from the Washington Post. The WNBA. The Welfare NBA, as I call it, is scheduled to lose 50 million dollars this year. “So Cheryl you want an eight, $8 billion? … Pay back all the money the last 29 years that the NBA put in. If this was a real business, this league would have been out of business 25 years ago. If this was a real business,” Parker concluded.

Harsh words from Parker, but he shares the perspective of most people who haven’t been watching much WNBA action.

Is $2.2B Really A Lowball Cut For WNBA Media Rights Deal?

Instead of being gracious, Cheryl Miller demeaned the NBA’s generosity. Without having the books in front of us we don’t know how much the WNBA generates in gate revenue, jersey sales or any of that. Those numbers are harder to find than the crown jewels of Ireland.

We do know that the average annual value (AAV) of the agreed-upon combined NBA and WNBA rights package is more than 150 percent higher than the prior pact, which was worth $2.7 billion a year and expires after the 2024-25 season.

The W commanded only 1 percent of the prior TV deal, but now gets nearly 3 percent of the current one.

Time will tell if Miller or Parker prevails.