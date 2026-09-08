‘These Female Ghetto Thugs Hate Clark’: Team USA Easily Wins Third FIBA World Cup Game, But Caitlin Clark Fans Say Teammates Don’t Like Her, Won’t Pass Her the Ball

Caitlin Clark fans are rarely satisfied unless she is the entire story. Her team can win and the CC cult will still find a way to complain or make her a victim.

Clark’s fans consist of a large group of folks who never watched WNBA basketball prior to her arrival. These same fans have bought into a narrative that she is targeted, mistreated, and the victim of jealousy by fans, the league, and Black women who make up the WNBA.

RELATED: ‘She’s Too Good and Too White’: Caitlin Clark Supporters Say They Know Exactly Why WNBA Is Dulling Her Shine

Rebounding from a rough 0-for-6 shooting night where she managed just one point in a narrow 55-52 win against Italy, Clark scored nine points to help lead Team USA to a 105-64 blowout of the Czech Republic on Labor Day.

Despite Team USA’s undefeated 3-0 group-stage run in FIBA play, some WNBA fans have voiced frustration online, alleging that teammates are deliberately freezing out Clark. Why? Because of the same reasons that come up when they are on opposing sides during the WNBA regular season.

Fans Say Caitlin Clark’s FIBA Teammates Don’t Like Her

In pushing this same tired narrative from the season, instead of enjoying the dominance of Team USA, some fans continue to justify their delusion by pointing out on social media how guard Jackie Young appeared to have to make her veteran teammate Kahleah Copper clap for Clark when she scored. It’s the kind of fandom that makes Clark who she is. The fans want the players to worship her like they do, but it has never worked like that in any pro sport. If Clark isn’t thriving, they create a narrative that deflects any blame from her.

“Unbelievable……. Watch what she says here, then peep the body language. Everyone with a set of eyes can see the rampant jealousy for Caitlin Clark permeating women’s basketball. Enough is enough!” one account captioned above a video of the supposed slight. Why won’t someone tell them the insecure & childish behavior must stop?”

Unbelievable……. Watch what she says here, then peep the body language.



Everyone with a set of eyes can see the rampant jealousy for Caitlin Clark permeating women’s basketball. Enough is enough!



Why won’t someone tell them the insecure & childish behavior must stop? https://t.co/n5MkA3NRaW — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) September 7, 2026

“Team USA HATES Caitlin Clark,” @Houseoflowlights posted on X.

“Do some of them feel this was THEIR territory and CC took it all away? A straight, white woman?”

“Caitlin Clark fans have nothing to talk about outside of being triggered for whatever reason and accusing literally everyone of being jealous for Lord knows what,” one fan pushed back against the anti-CC narrative.

“Is clapping the new bull***t rhetoric repeated for idiotic cc fans now? In days it’s gone from Aja, shine, coach, ice out.. what’s next??,” one frustrated WNBA fan commented.

“Send those ungrateful bit***s home,” one rude fan stated on X.

“Why is it that if CC doesn’t make shots she hated or people are against her. This is crazy guys, there’s no collective effort against her.”

“Jealous …two nobodies and a legend,” one Clark fan said.

The online commentary quickly spiraled into inflammatory rhetoric, “Imagine the hatred Clark has to put up with in the locker room! They didn’t want to clap for Clark because they hate her so much, but they knew the cameras were on them, so they had to remind each other to give a fake, half-hearted clap! These female ghetto thugs hate Clark,” one user wrote.

Fans Say Caitlin Clark’s Teammates Don’t Pass Her the Ball When She’s Open

FIBA international competition brings together an elite cross-section of women’s basketball talent, pairing decorated WNBA All-Stars and future Hall of Famers alongside the next generation of superstars. The chemistry and number of shot attempts per player switches each game and heavily relies on the rotations that head coach Kara Lawson chooses to implement from game to game. In Team USA’s 94-61 opening-game victory over China, Clark co-led all scorers with 14 points while dishing out a game-high 11 assists without a single turnover.

Then came the 0-for-6 stinker on Sunday against Italy. On Labor Day, all 12 players on the team managed to score at least one basket — yet Clark finished with just nine points. Breanna Stewart led the team with 19 points. Napheesa Collier, Jackie Young, and Paige Bueckers all outscored Clark — and that only fueled the growing speculation. Within hours, social media was buzzing with fans asking a familiar question: Is Clark being intentionally “frozen out” of the offense?

“Caitlin Clark’s Team USA teammates REFUSE to pass her the ball. They won’t even let her run point guard,” one fan captioned.

Caitlin Clark’s Team USA teammates REFUSE to pass her the ball.



They won’t even let her run point guard. pic.twitter.com/a7kKDYEPt7 — House of Lowlights (@HouseLowlights) September 8, 2026

“Would rather lose than let her be better than them,” one Clark fan surmised.

“It’s like having Supermen in your team but hanging a Kryptonite necklace around his neck. Insane envy and jealousy. Very UNAmerican. This is the trait of losers not winners. WNBA needs a clean out. This is just the tip of the iceberg this whole organization must mistreat so many young straight white girls if this is how Caitlin gets treated,” another disgruntled fan commented on X.

Caitlin Clark Fans Aren’t Grasping Concept of FIBA Play

It’s almost like Clark fans ONLY want her to do well. If Team USA wins and Clark isn’t the reason, they have to find a target to justify why she was victimized, which in their minds explains why she struggles at times on the court.

This FIBA World Cup is intended as a unifying showcase — a moment where WNBA stars coalesce around a shared cause to represent the apex of American basketball on the global stage.

Clark fans don’t seem to understand that and don’t seem to care either. Team USA could win by 40 points and if Clark isn’t clearly the best player on the court, taking the most shots, then everyone else is supposedly to blame.

Rough road ahead for the WNBA and this tournament if this is how fans choose to root during FIBA games. No one does more to alienate Clark than her knucklehead fans. If she doesn’t ever make it to the GOAT status that they anointed her with three seasons ago as a rookie coming out of Iowa, she has only her over-the-top fans to blame.