‘A Defensive Master Class’: Angel Reese Makes Immediate Unrivaled Impact With Late-Game Lockdown Of Scoring Machine Jackie Young

Unrivaled League ratings were down, so Angel Reese stopped her offseason celebrity tour to lend some spice to team Rose BC, which she helped win a title in the league’s inaugural 2025 season.

Her impact was immediately felt, and on Sunday at the 1100-seat Sephora Arena in Miami, she exhibited the lockdown defensive skills that have made her an All-Star and one of the best two-way players in the WNBA.

Angel Reese Returns To Lead Team Rose To Huge Upset Win Clutch Defense

Reese locked down Jackie Young, blocking the explosive guard’s potential game-winning shot twice in one sequence. First, she swatted a driving layup attempt and then when Young got the rebound, Reese hustled to the top of the key to block Young’s desperation three-point attempt.

The caption above Reese’s sensational play read:

“Angel Reese put the CLAMPS on Jackie Young in this sequence “She added 15 REBs on top of 2 BLKs in the Rose win”

Angel Reese put the CLAMPS on Jackie Young in this sequence 🚫



She added 15 REBs on top of 2 BLKs in the Rose win 😤 pic.twitter.com/ApbjpsVnUx — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 23, 2026

It was a defensive stop and all-around game worth celebrating and Reese did so emphatically. Rose BC improved to 6-7 with a huge 70-66 win over the 9-4 Laces.

There was much discussion about Reese’s return and haters were vocal about her presence not making a difference and the old tired narrative about her “mebounds” and lack of offensive prowess boiled to the social media surface.

Reese once again proved that she can impact the game in multiple ways, and she can guard positions 1-5 in crunch time as she did against the quicker, faster and more agile guard in Young.

Reese’s impact since her return on February 20 has not gone unnoticed.

“Angel Reese said I’m coming at Jackie Young strong with the defense with the block and straight up Defense lol we love to see the intensity!” TV reporter and WNBA enthusiast Chris Williamson wrote on X. “Angel Reese is balling!” NBA InsightPro said. “She dominated Jackie Young and added 15 rebounds along with 2 blocks in the Rose win. This isn’t surprising, though – Reese recently made Unrivaled history with a 20-point, 20-rebound game, becoming the first player to achieve this feat. She’s averaging a double-double with 12.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.” “A defensive master class by Angel,” said one fan. “Lmfao ppl love to hate on her but she’s tough. Dennis Rodman over here,” said another Angel Reese supporter.

One fan brought total perspective to the play and why fans were excited about it, saying:

“That does not happen to Jackie often.”

All of a sudden it seems like people are a bit more interested in Unrivaled with Angel Reese back in the mix, making plays.