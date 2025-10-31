 ‘I Plan On Going On A World Tour’ This Offseason: Angel Reese Shades Unrivaled League, Has She Already Outgrown Women’s Basketball?

It’s a been an unbelievable offseason for Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. The former LSU Tigers legend who led the program to its first and only national championship win in her junior season (2023), and became the No.7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft following her senior season in Baton Rouge is doing some unbelievable things off the court.

Earlier this month the statuesque Reese made history becoming the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Following her history-making moment the 23-year-old rebounding savant trademarked her name for commercial use. With things off the court at an all time high for Reese, she’s decided against playing in the Unrivaled league’s second season.



Reese Will Spend Offseason Prioritizing Other Things

During the most recent episode of her hit podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese opened up on why she’s going to sit out this time around after helping her team win the title and being named Defensive Player of the Year in the league’s inaugural season of the 3-on-3 league.

“This offseason, I’m looking forward to resting, vacations, working out-I already started again, Pilates. I’m back in Florida and loving the weather. I’m jumping in the pool, doing fun stuff, working on my podcast, and meeting new people. I have so many big things coming up, and I’m really excited for them.”

In a conversation with Swish Cultures, Reese also mentioned that she’ll be traveling this offseason and has an opportunity to show off her first signature shoe, the Angel Reese 1, which sold out in all three color ways in minutes in mid-September.

“I plan on going on a world tour. I haven’t been overseas much, and I know I’ve got fans in Australia, Tokyo, and Europe. I want to go show off the shoe and meet them.”

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has taken another major step in building her brand by securing a federal trademark for her name



Learn more here: https://t.co/1wMYcqw8If pic.twitter.com/Q5lr2RXUxu — 107.5 WBLS (@WBLS1075NYC) October 30, 2025

Fans Want Angel Reese To Play But Understand She Needs Me Time

Reese has been going full throttle since her senior season at LSU which followed being drafted and then right into her rookie season in the WNBA. A now two-time All-Star she’s been the best rebounder in the league both seasons despite suffering nagging wrist and back injuries. Her absence from Unrivaled will be felt as her fans chimed in on her announcement via social media.

“No Angel Reese season 2 unrivaled? ! I actually can’t handle this day right now… (she’s booked and busy, I know that and I am soooooo happy for her and can’t wait to see what more she’s going to do this off season),” one fan posted on X.

“Ok walk with me here. Angel went from college szn to rookie yr. A wrist injury cut it short. Then went straight to Unrivaled. The same wrist (I think) cut that short. Then went straight to year 2 W szn. A back injury cut that short. She has a long career ahead of her. An offseason is well deserved,” the fan noted.

Reese Talks Possible WNBA Lockout

While Reese is making waves and plenty of money off the court, the WNBA could soon be in a lockout as players fight for more revenue shares. With the current set to expire today (October 31) the league and players agreed to a 30-day extension of the current CBA in hopes of coming to an agreement to avoid the dreaded lockout.



Reese spoke on the matter during her podcast.

“Yesterday’s meeting really woke me up to the fact that we aren’t getting what we deserve,” Reese responded to the WNBA’s offer. “I didn’t know all this stuff. And now, being more informed, I can be more vocal. We’re about business. This is the league I love so much, and we’re not going to stop fighting.”

The offseason of Angel Reese should be very interesting.