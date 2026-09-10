‘He Made a Deal With The Devil Last Season’: Sam Darnold’s Fairytale Seattle Seahawks Run Ends With First Quarter Injury in Opener and Fans Aren’t Surprised

Sam Darnold had one of the most extraordinary seasons in NFL history, leading the Seattle Seahawks — his fifth NFL team — to a Super Bowl LX championship during the 2025-26 season. Capping a 14–3 regular season, Darnold’s postseason run culminated in a 29–13 victory over the New England Patriots, completing a fairytale rise from journeyman quarterback to Super Bowl champion.

The title defense hit an immediate bump during Wednesday night’s kickoff. Just five snaps into the game, Darnold was sacked and had to leave the game. Backup Drew Lock took over as the signal caller in his place.

Sam Darnold has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game.



Primary concern:



Hip (posterior) labral tear (possible fracture) after right knee jammed into the socket.



He may have also suffered a right PCL sprain in his knee. https://t.co/z6qCQT4Bo2 — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) September 10, 2026

Fans & Media Speculate That Sam Darnold Suffered Unfortunate Hip Injury

Without confirmation of the injury, fans and media began speculating online. Many believed it appeared to be a hip injury.

According to Dr. David J. Chao, a retired NFL team doctor of 17 years, he says it looks like a hip injury. If the diagnosis is a hip injury, it could be long-term if X-rays reveal a fracture. However, Darnold was able to limp off the field, indicating that it wasn’t a dislocation, Chao said on his social media post.

“The primary concern is a posterior wall acetabular fracture,” Chao explains.” A wall/rim fracture to the back of the hip socket. A much more severe form of this was Tua Tagovailoa in Alabama. Hip fracture/relocation. This one is a milder form maybe. Let’s hope the holdout is precautionary. But that is the concern based on mechanism. As his knee cap is driven into the turf. The whole force translates up his thing into the hip. Into the back of the hip.”

Sam Darnold’s hip injury could be long-term if X-rays are positive for a fracture. It’s not a dislocation, as Darnold was able to limp off the field. The main concern is a posterior wall acetabular fracture. Worry meter is high. pic.twitter.com/5CikprWnbV — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 10, 2026

Fans Suggest Darnold’s Luck Ran Out After Improbable 2025 Season Super Bowl Win

NFL fans online reacted to Darnold’s unfortunate situation with shock, as it seemed those challenging days were behind him.

One X user commented, “Sam Darnold made a deal with the devil last season. How he got hurt so fast.” Another user expressed sympathy, saying, “He’s done. Sucks for Sam. Sorry kid.” One fan joked, “The leprechaun ain’t coming this season.”

If Darnold’s hip injury proves to be severe, it would represent a significant blow to Seattle’s championship defense. In his absence, Lock rallied the offense, connecting with 2025 AP Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba to tie the game at 10–10 in the fourth quarter. With the help of a stout defense that intercepted Patriots quarterback Drake Maye three times, Lock did just enough to guide Seattle to a hard-fought 13–10 win.

Lock’s performance in the crucial opening night game was commendable. However, most Seahawks fans are not optimistic about a season where Darnold misses significant time.

One fan commented, “If Darnold misses more than 6 games, the season is already over. Lock is clearly a 3rd QB.”

Sam Darnold Paid His NFL Dues Before Becoming Super Bowl Hero

Originally taken as the third pick in the 2018 draft, Darnold’s initial three-year run with the New York Jets was defined by team turmoil and steep criticism. Seeking a fresh start, he moved to the Carolina Panthers before serving as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers. It was during this time that his career began to take off.

In 2024, Darnold signed with the Minnesota Vikings and quickly established himself as a franchise-caliber quarterback. His success continued as he led the Seattle Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl LX.