Pat Beverley Says A’ja Wilson’s WNBA Las Vegas Aces Would “Put Belt” To Team Of NBA Bench Players

Jason Williams is a former NBA player known as “White Chocolate” because his game was so soulful and charismatic that they compared him to the brothers on the playgrounds. Williams made an appearance on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin podcast with Patrick Beverley and the two former NBA players got into a heated discussion about whether or not the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces could beat one of the weaker NBA teams.

Patrick Beverley Said A’ja Wilson’s WNBA Team Could Beat Team Of NBA Bench Players

Beverley was sure that a WNBA team could hold its own, but Williams didn’t even think the Aces could even beat his high school team, featuring himself and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Looks like @barstooljwill had a bone to pick with @patbev21 about his recent WNBA take 😂 pic.twitter.com/IbYvH3lE6z — Hoopin' N Hollerin’ (@hoopinghollerin) October 30, 2025

“I’m not a fan of the WNBA,” said Williams, who played 12 years in the NBA and was the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year with Sacramento Kings. “You don’t really think the Aces can beat an NBA team though. What color wine were you drinking?”

“Red,” Beverley replied.

“Yeah real Red,” Williams quipped.

Beverley clarified his statement, saying the Aces could beat a team of NBA bench players.

“Nah deeper than that,” Williams said. “1994 Dupont HS in West Virginia would beat the WNBA All-Star team today.”

White Chocolate Says WNBA Team Couldn’t Beat His 1994 Dupont High School Team Featuring Randy Moss

To which Beverley shot back, “They’re not beating them. At that time, y’all never been under the spotlight in the world. The Aces are beating y’all. A’ja Wilson is giving Big Billy problems.”

“Right,” Williams said before posing a question. “What’s J Will doing to A’ja Wilson on the pick n roll? “If she gets 30, I’m getting (60 points)” The best girls player ever, belt to ass like you say. Yes sir.”

Beverley wasn’t hearing it claiming that the WNBA would put “belt to y’all.”

Williams was so confident that he rose the stakes and said, “I’m willing to bet my life are you?… that the 1994 Dupont Panthers…”

Williams continued: “The way I feel about me. ‘It’s not a girl that can beat me in anything. Except maybe like a fight. MMA girls, yah she is knocking me out, but she’ll get hit with a bat. Aint no rules in a fight but if we get in a cage, yeah I’m done.”

So J Will made it clear that he’s a hooper not a fighter, but you know his comments were seen as sexist and demeaning to some. Others totally agreed.

“Pat fronting, who is guarding Moss? 6’4 with a 38-inch vert and the fastest MFa on the court,” said one fan scoffing at the notion the Vegas Aces and A’ja Wilson could beat Williams’

“I’d put $1000 on White Chocolate and Randy Moss lol,” said another fan,

“An 8th grade AA boys team would win,” added a third fan on Facebook.

“Me and 4 guys from the YMCA beating any WNBA team,” one confident netizen posted.

One damaging blow to Beverley’s theory came from one middle aged man named Ty Ballinger, who describes himself as “a retired CNS Y12 Security policeman” on Facebook.

“Me and my high school buddies beat the Tennessee lady vols ‘85 national champions in a pickup game at the alumni gym. Not even close.”

This conversion is sure to stir controversy online, as the real issues pertaining to collapsing collective bargaining negotiations continue to fly under the radar.

