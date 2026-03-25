‘There’s Too Many People In The Hall of Fame’: Pat Beverley Catches Heat For Saying Top 75 Star Dame Lillard Is Not A Hall Of Famer

Patrick Beverley has been known to go heads up with the legends of the NBA despite being largely a role player and defensive specialist. He’s also been known to speak bluntly, and his latest remarks have Damian Lillard fans losing their mind.

Hall of Fame denotes are always fast and furious especially when social media gets involved. Beverley said this week on his “Pat Bev Show” podcast that he doesn’t think Dame Lillard is close to Basketball Hall of Fame level despite Lillard’s billing on the NBA’s latest Top 75 all-time list.

Patrick Beverly says Dame Lilliard is NOT a Hall of Famer:



“HELL NO… It’s too many people getting in the Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame has to be a convo of points, rebounds, assist, playoff wins, championships. How we gonna say no to D Rose who has a MVP but yes to Dame? If he… pic.twitter.com/zhnYwOtf8w — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 25, 2026

“Hell no. I love Dame. I promise you there’s no ill will or beef with Dame at all. Hall of Fame? First off there’s too many people in the Hall of Fame,” Beverley said.

“Second, the Hall of Fame has to be a combination of points, rebounds, assists, wins and playoff appearances and championships,” Beverley continued. “How we gonna say no to D Rose getting MVP and say yes to Dame Lillard? If he get a ’chip for sure, but scoring a lot of points on OK teams I don’t think that get you into the Hall of Fame.”

Fans React to Pat Beverley Saying Dame Lillard Is Not A Hall of Famer

Beverley had his share of supporters, with some listing names of guys with comparable scoring outputs but fall short of the Hall of Fame in most people’s eyes.

“Does derozan being top 20 in points all time make him a HOF,” one fan quipped. “Tim Hardaway for his crossover alone is still more remembered than Dame Lillard alone will be. Also, a little more playoff success than Dame. We are just living in the moment folks..,” added another fan who doesn’t think Dame is on the same level as 1990s star Tim Hardaway.

Dame Lillard Fans Come For Patrick Beverley

They don’t call him “Dame Time” for nothing, and his rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A. speaks for itself as his legion of fans and former players-turned-podcasters came to put their two cents into the conversation.

“Dame’s walk off buzzer beaters are just as memorable,” one netizen said “Timmy with his cross over was never the best player on his team, team was led by Mourning in MIA and no one in GSW, Dame was the leader of a 3 seed. Both made as many conference finals . Dame has the Dame time image which has its own fans like the cross over,” another pro-Dame commenter wrote.

“There’s no argument of TH having a better career than Dame,” one fan bluntly stated. “Delusional,” another said of Beverley’s take. “Dame is the greatest blazer of all time and did more for that franchise then Tim did for any franchise,” one netizen said. “Dame has legit nba legendary moments getting respect from the greats. “Playoff wins” dame literally has some of the best playoff buzzer beaters. This guy Pat bev just yappin,” a fan who couldn’t believe Beverly would doubt Dame’s HOF credentials said.

Emotion aside, some netizens on social media decided to let the numbers talk.

“9x all star 7x all nba Avg 25 ppg over 13 seasons Dame will come back and build on that legacy. Automatic first ballot in any era under any criteria.”

Charlie Villanueva Disagrees With Pat Beverley Saying Damian Lillard Is Not HOF

Former NBA player Charlie Villanueva disagreed with Pat Bev and responded on his “To The Baha” podcast with former NBA star Deron Williams. He reasons that there are players in the Hall of Fame that play Lillard’s position who aren’t better than him.

Charlie Villanueva on Patrick Beverly comments saying Dame Lillard is not a Hall of Famer:



“I hear what he is saying, he is top 75. I hear what Pat Bev is saying, but I can’t agree with it because the standard is already been made. No disrespect to fu*king Tim Hardaway Sr. But… https://t.co/Tod0YdMUAi pic.twitter.com/NTm7QR6czK — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 25, 2026

“I hear what he is saying, he is Top 75. I hear what Pat Bev is saying, but I can’t agree with it because the standard’s already been made,” Villanueva said. “No disrespect to fuc*king Tim Hardaway Sr. But he is a Hall of Famer, so he is a great player, phenomenal. But Dame Lillard or Tim Hardaway? It’s Dame Lillard to me. So it’s a no-brainer Hall of Famer.”

When Is Dame Dillard Returning?

Lillard’s legacy was cut short by an Achilles injury which has sidelined him for the 2025-26 season. He tore it in late April of 2025 as the Bucks took on the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs.

READ: “Wanted The World To Know How Happy You Are He’s Gone” | Giannis, Dame and Bucks Dance On Adrian Griffin’s Coaching Grave Prior To Pounding Cleveland

After an unsuccessful move to Milwaukee and a failed experiment with Giannis, he is back in Portland to try to lead them back to playoff glory when he returns.