“Do Better Fellas” | Klay Thompson Checks Pat Bev and White Chocolate For Barbershop Talk About His ‘WAP’ Girlfriend Meg Thee Stallion

The summer of 2025 brought us a lot of heat and not just as it pertains to the weather. It also brought us the unlikely hookup of Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson and rapper Meg Thee Stallion. The couple has been going strong ever since, making appearances at charity events and the “Savage” femcee has even been courtside to support her beau.

While Thompson’s personal life has taken off his game on the court has suffered tremendously. Things have been so bad early this season, that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd benched Thompson in favor of D’Angelo Russell. Thompson being the consummate pro that he is took the demotion in stride, even saying he’s “enjoying it” and sees it as a privilege to still be playing, though he admitted he “deserved” to be benched after “playing like crap.”

Former Hoopers Think “WAP” Rapper Is The Root Of Thompson’s Struggles

Talk around the league is Meg the Houston-born rapper is a huge reason for Thompson’s struggles, and former players have even discussed it on their podcast. During a recent episode of the Barstool Sports “Hoopin N Hollerin” podcast former NBA players Pat Beverley and Jason Williams had a lot to say and some of it was downright lewd.

“I’ve never seen Klay not shoot it like this,” Beverley said before he brought up Megan. “… “His routine is thrown off. I’m not saying it’s her… I watch them on Instagram… The guy was juggling. It’s easy to juggle one thing, but when you put something else in there it’s harder, [your] focus takes off a lil bit.”

Williams then added his two cents…

“It only takes one p—y to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is,” Williams said. “Klay Thompson, I ain’t sayin’ that’s what it is, but that might be what it is.” “And that ain’t taking away nothing away from Megan Thee Stallion, she might be a great girl, you know what I’m saying? Great for him but I don’t know if she’s great for the shot.” Beverley added, “Because that mother f–ker is short… He’s missing left and right.”

Thompson Claps Back In Defense Of His Lady

It didn’t take long for Thompson to come to the defense of his lady, and he did so while commenting on a video of the comments made that surfaced via social media. The four-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star selection kept it short and sweet, but also to the point.

“How would y’all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? @patbev21… Do better fellas. Very disappointing,” the four-time NBA champ wrote.

Thompson Shooting Career Lows

Although a small sample size, Thompson the 15-year veteran is averaging just 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on shooting splits of 32 percent from the field and 26 percent from three.

Despite the struggles Thompson has arguably his best game of the season in 123-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns where he scored 19 points on 6-17 from the field and 6-16 from deep. In the aftermath of that performance Thompson sounded optimistic about where he is as a player this far along in his career.

“I’m enjoying it, I get to see the game develop so I can see where to pick my spots,” Thompson said of his new role after the game. “At the end of the day, I played 30 minutes in the NBA, year 15, I’m just trying to be out there as much as I possibly can. I’m not saying the end is near but like it’s such a privilege to be out there, no matter if it’s mid-November or early June. My goal this year is to be the most consistent presence in the lineup,” the former Splash Brother turned lover said.

And if it is really over, at least he can go home to Meg Thee Stalllon.