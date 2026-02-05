‘Get Away From His Pops…Be A Man’: Jason ‘White Chocolate’ Williams Says Bronny James Should Have Gone To North Carolina or Duke Before NBA

In the recent episode of the “Hoopin’ N Hollerin'” podcast, former NBA star Jason “White Chocolate” Williams said that Bronny James’ NBA journey would have been more fulfilling and his development as a person would have been richer if he stayed in college longer.

Stephen A. Smith always maintained that Lebron was Bronny’s worst enemy when it came to exposing him to criticism from the media by using his influence in order to fast track a kid who hadn’t earned his way. Thus, creating animosity Bron Jr. that he didn’t need while navigating the pro circuit and trying to live up to impossible standards.

White Chocolate Says Bronny James Should Have Gone To College

Williams understands where SAS is coming from and recently said that he believes Bronny James would have benefited from four years in college. Williams says an even better scenario would have been for Bronny to get far away from the shadow of his father and become his own man.

Williams mentioned Duke and North Carolina among the basketball programs that he believes could have really benefitted Bronny James’ development and planted great seeds for his true elevation as an NBA player.

“I wish selfishly that Bronny James would have gone to Duke or North Carolina just to get away from L.A. and get away from his pops and go over there and be the man. If he had stayed in college for four years, I think he’d have been a monster. I do think because it just looks like from the outside that Bronny doesn’t really care about basketball like he should. I’m not saying he doesn’t, but it just looks like that,” White Chocolate said.

Would Bronny James Would Be Better If He Went To Duke Or UNC First?

Williams went on to say that he believes Bronny’s basketball mindset could have really benefited from another powerful voice other than his Dad’s. A legendary coach who has seen hundreds of NBA players pass through and understands the kind of knowledge and motivation they need. Away from the coddling or even the overreactions of a parent.

“It is crazy when basketball is just like something to do. Yeah. I might as well just play in the NBA. And he’s so good. Yeah. I mean, could be so good. He has a gift. I think he would have benefited from four years in college with somebody like Coach K (former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski) or whoever’s coaching them boys. That would have been sick, “Williams shared.

Bronny James’ ascension to the NBA has been easier than any player we can remember. His father is a GOAT candidate and let us know years in advance that Bronny would be playing in the NBA. A heart problem couldn’t stop him. Only playing sparingly as a freshman at USC couldn’t stop him. All of the criticism and accusations of nepotism couldn’t knock his hustle as the Lakers drafted him with the 55th pick of the second round.

Now that reality has set in, Bronny is still trying to earn his respect in the league, playing on a team with his dad who is an iconic figure in the game, basically taking his career victory lap before retiring.

Bronny James Still Adjusting To NBA

In his sophomore year, Bronny is still finding his place in the steady rotation of the Lakers. But he is positive and has hopes of asserting himself as an everyday starter some day.

“I need to get in the gym, get extra shots up, work on my body, work on my IQ, watch film, stuff like that with the coaches,” he told ESPN about what he is doing to elevate his game this season.

Bronny definitely needed more seasoning in college, but after the health scare and the fact that LeBron James always wanted to sit on an NBA bench with his son and become the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together, we knew that Bronny’s process would be accelerated. Whether it was earned is a debate that continues to this day.

In his one year at USC, Bronny exhibited some flashes of pro potential but generally had an underwhelming campaign. He played 25 games for the Trojans and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Since joining the Lakers, he hasn’t seen much time in NBA games, but has had a couple of high-scoring games in the G League.

Jeannie Buss Feels She Drafted Bronny As Favor To Ungrateful LeBron

When reports emerged that Jeannie Buss made private remarks about LeBron James that “he should be grateful” for the Lakers’ organization, you can bet she was referring to the drafting of Bronny James and the way the organization put up a strong and united front for the media that he was drafted based on talent and potential not the relationship the franchise had with his legendary father.

Everyone has an opinion about Bronny James, but LeBron accomplished his mission. Every time he sees Bronny on the court during garbage time, and he gets a dunk or hits a three, his dad smiles because for once he worked the system. It didn’t work the player, and that rarely if ever, happens.