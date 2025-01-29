“Love Seeing LeBron’s Nepo Team Implode In Slow Motion”: NBA Fans Revel In Bronny James’ Scoreless Performance In 15 Minutes Against Sixers

Nobody wants to say it, and the people who have said it from the beginning have gotten tired of talking. To criticize Bronny James, who is well-protected in the media by his dad, coach and most of mainstream publications, is almost a sin.

After he dropped a couple of 30 pieces in G-League play, public opinion has changed a bit, and those who are Bronny James supporters by way of being LeBron worshippers were smarting and smiling, doubling up on their initial cries that Bronny James would be a very good NBA player.

31 PTS 💥 3 AST 💥 5 3PM



Bronny James went off for a CAREER-HIGH in scoring and in threes in the @southbaylakers win over the Remix! This was his second 30 point game of the season. pic.twitter.com/AyW4t4uPcD — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 25, 2025

Bronny James Has Great Advantages Over Other G-League Players

Nobody talks about how Bronny James is living an NBA player’s life and competing against guys who are scraping to get to the next level. He has private flights, he only plays home games, probably has a completely different meal and workout plan funded by pops. He also gets to bounce up and down from the G-League and chill on the bench with a couple of Top 75 players, as the head coach bends over backward for a rookie drafted in the second round.

All the while getting sympathy for being mistreated or carrying a “burden” of being LBJ’s son. It’s a nice deal.

The entire red carpet has been laid out for Bronny, who is getting the opportunity to play significant minutes for the Lakers, but on Tuesday he got a lesson on the difference between cherry-picking G-League play and the men of the NBA.

Bronny James Scored 0 Points In 15 Minutes Against Philadelphia 76ers

In a 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Bronny was given a chance to make a real impact but he scored a donut in 15 minutes. JJ Redick made it a point to get the rookie in the game and had an honest take on his performance.

JJ Redick says he played Bronny in the 1st quarter hoping he'd bring the team "energy"



"He didn't play well, but he's been playing great in the stay-ready games and in the [G League]. I have confidence in him." pic.twitter.com/SNk4G5swIa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2025

“He didn’t play well, but he’s been playing great in the stay-ready games and in the (G-League),” Redick said, referring to a career-high 31 points Bronny scored in a game last Friday. “I have confidence in him.”

Redick says he played Bronny in the first quarter because he wanted to bring “energy” to a team that was already riding a four-game winning streak and holding the fifth-best record in the Western Conference.

Bronny hasn’t scored any points in an NBA game since Nov. 6 when he dropped two points against the Memphis Grizzlies. King James’ son has seen limited playing opportunity in nine games since then and has missed all eight of his shots from the field.

Social Media Fans Have Mixed Reviews On Bronny James

Despite the rough start to his NBA career, Bronny has plenty of fan support.

Said one X fan, “Bronny will be the next superstar for the LA LAKERS. Trust the Bronny process.”

“I get this. They did need some sort of spark outside bron,” said another Bronny fan.

The backlash was plentiful as well. The unconvincing performance drew some hate out of the weeds.

“Give it up. He’s not an NBA player,” said one critical fan.

“Love seeing Lebrons nepo team implode in slow motion,” said another fan who feels Bronny hasn’t earned his NBA spot.

Several fans expressed pity for Redick, who is obviously in a tough spot.

“Let’s be honest here,” wrote one netizen, “he’d have zero interest in this kid if his daddy didn’t own JJ. Bronny is not a good basketball player.”

Laughed another X user: “imagine being a PRO for years then having to go on National TV & lie in front the whole world to hock some other dudes kid up. The shame”

You don’t have to be against Bronny, or the love of Black fathers or be a hater to scratch your head when you see Bronny playing 15 minutes in a prime time game on TNT against the Philadelphia Sixers.

Lakers fans can be as supportive as they want of the situation, but just realize that there’s several things at play and winning a championship might be last on the list.