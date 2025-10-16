“That Cake Can Save World Hunger’: Angel Reese Broke The Internet With Her Victoria Secret Runway Debut And These Fan Responses Are Shocking 

Angel Reese continues to break barriers and tick people off, as she continues to elevate her brand and the WNBA, while crossing over into mainstream celebrity. Reese joined Olympic gymnast Suni Lee in making history at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The WNBA rebounding machine and 2x-Olympic gold medalist became the first pro athletes to stomp the runway. The Chicago Sky forward was clad in a captivating pink lingerie set decorated with pink florals, and spiced with a garter and a furry flower-covered shawl.

The 6-foot-3 Reese served on the runway and definitely looked like she belonged. With her VS debut, Reese has elevated her celebrity status and is being praised for raising the bar for athletes and Black women.

“That Took more confidence Than Most Haters Could Ever Bottle Up…,” said one fan. “wow an angel,” another marveled. “Legs for days,” one woman said on X. “I didn’t know she had that back there, We are used to seeing skeletons walking with wings. Believe me, they asked her to participate, not the other way around.”

WNBA Star Angel Reese has fans going crazy over her Victoria Secret runway debut, her outfit and her anatomy. Reese became the first pro athlete to grace the walkway with wings. (Screenshot/Angel Reese X)

Fans Of All Races, Genders and Colors Couldn’t Resist Talking About Angel Reese’s Booty

We have seen women walk runways before, but we have never seen a woman athlete do it. Reese is helping to bury stereotypes about female athletes and their femininity or ability to be sexually appealing. Reese’s anatomy was also the talk of the internet, as fans of all races, creeds and colors marveled at Reese’s physical gifts she put on display for the world.

“Good God Almighty!!!! It must be jelly! Because jam don’t shake like that!” said one adoring fan on Facebook. “The booty is bootying. That’s all I’m saying,” said another. “All I hear is donk donk with every step,” exclaimed another. “She’s pretty, I’ll give her that. There’s a whole caboose bouncing there,” one netizen said. “The difficulty of walking on a runway in high heels, in drawers no less, is underestimated! I love that women can ball on a court then out some wings and strut down a runway.” “That cake can save world hunger,” blurted another fan on Facebook.

Not everyone was complimentary of Reese, but all stars have their critics.

“The look, sure. The walk, nope,” one fan criticized. “She need to lean her body back slightly more for the posture but I’m sure it’s those heavy wings which might make her lean forward a bit,” analyzed another.

Angel Reese Continues To Chnage Narratives While Transcending WNBA

Regardless of the comments, criticisms and praise, Reese’s drive and desire to transcend the basketball world can’t be denied. She keeps herself in the public eye, is consistent with her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” and she doesn’t waste her WNBA offseason. At just 23 years old, Reese has built a portfolio that proves major brands want to be associated with her. She’s the face of Shaq and Allen Iverson’s Reebok rebrand and has her own signature shoe.

This latest barrier-breaking endeavor shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise, as Reese predicted in 2024 that she would walk the runway at Fashion Week someday.

MANIFESTING ALL GREAT THINGS! https://t.co/QnnTmWYUMr — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 9, 2025

Hating Angel Reese on the basketball court is fine and goes with the territory, but it’s going to get harder and harder to discredit her when she’s balling so hard in multiple areas of life.

She’s taking off to another stratosphere that’s going to be hard for the babbling minions to keep up with.