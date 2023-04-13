Aliyah Boston Goes No. 1 In WNBA Draft, But Talk Of Women’s Hoops Is Still Angel Reese | Tony Yayo Applauds LSU Star After Using Iconic Move To Taunt Iowa

Angel Reese has found herself right in the middle of pop culture with her position as an “influencer” cemented in the aftermath of her NCAA women’s title run and the media circus that followed involving white Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Even after South Carolina center/forward Aliyah Boston went first overall to the Indiana Fever, the talk of women’s basketball is still centered around Reese and Caitlin Clark. While Clark has fallen back, you can make a list of the celebrities and icons that have not only bought into Reese’s hype but have tried to collaborate with her, Tony Yayo is just the latest in line.

G-Unit Rapper Tony Yayo Gives Props To Angel Reese

With the victory against Iowa in the NCAA championship game secured except for the final horn, Angel Reese did the ‘you can’t see me’ celebration, covering her face with her hand as she got into Caitlin Clark’s face, and pointing with one hand to her ring finger on the other. While reminiscent of the celebration that WWE wrestler John Cena had made iconic, it was rapper Tony Yayo who applauded Reese for using it, the same move that he had done in his song “So Seductive”.

After seeing Reese perform that taunt/celebration on television, Tony Yayo had to give her a shout-out. But before that, he talked about the continuous disparity between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and how the media wanted to paint Reese in a bad light for trash-talking while applauding and approving Clark doing the same thing.

“I think it’s kinda crazy because Angel Reese do it, it’s a problem, and then when Caitlin Clark did it, it wasn’t a problem,” Tony Yayo told TMZ.

TMZ quoted the rapper as saying:

“Any kind of sports, talking trash is a part of the game,” Yayo shared. “I mean, it was for the championship game. It’s competition. Even when I’m playing 2K — if you playin’ in the game, with video games, we get excited. You know?”

All the furor about the gestures was followed by Reese excoriating first lady Jill Biden after suggested both LSU and the losing Iowa team should be invited to the White House, a move that wasn’t received well by LSU or the public.

After talking about how the contrasts between the ways the media and the broadcasters characterized Clark and Reese, Yayo also went on to talk about the celebration and how even though it’s a popular gesture in pop culture, Reese doing it just makes it that more special.

“It’s just a dance,” Yayo said. “I don’t take nothin’ personal. It was a dance I created because I was trying to hide from the police. But shout out to all them people — John Cena, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark — and definitely Flavor Flav. But Angel Reese? You know, she took the ‘U Can’t C Me’ dance to a whole ‘nother level.”

While Angel Reese is a sports sensation right now, John Cena is a legend, and anyone who knows nothing about G-Unit would’ve thought that John Cena invented the celebration.

But this is just Tony Yayo showing Reese much love and giving her flowers in the midst of a media whirlwind where people drew racial lines over a basketball game and trash-talking.

The next question should be do we get an Angel Reese, Flau’jae, and G-Unit collaboration. Somebody ask 50.

