A Million Followers And A Lil Wayne Feature | Angel Reese And Flau’Jae Johnson Are Overnight Stars In The Sports And Entertainment Worlds

Angel Reese is on top of the sports world right now, and her star is only getting brighter. It’s clear that controversy sells and also drives the machine of fame and fortune.

Reese went to sleep a champion, as media pundits and social media ran wild with narratives and debate about her choice of actions and attitude as she pushed her LSU team to the top of the NCAA women’s basketball totem pole. You’d think such attacks would stress a girl, but instead Reese woke up to the life most teenagers would die for, a million followers on social media. She and her teammates are becoming overnight sensations after their win over Iowa and what went down on social media afterward.

How Did Angel Reese’s Twitter Reach 1M Followers Overnight?

LSU defeated Iowa in the championship game to win the first national championship in school history for the women’s team. Reese, of course, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after she posted her 34th double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) of the season, to go along with five assists in LSU’s victory. She has been one of the NCAA’s best players since she came on with Maryland in 2020.

Who Is Angel Reese?

After transferring to LSU and dominating for a year, she’s achieved it all with the Tigers. Now that on-court success is translating into followers and features.

We’ve already seen one ‘Lil’ Louisiana-born rapper co-sign a national champ player, with Lil Boosie dubbing Jasmine Carson “Ice Spice” in an allusion yo New York rapper Ice Spice, and now Angel Reese is getting her flowers from one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Lil Wayne, who is from New Orleans, Louisiana, has been seen several times supporting the LSU women’s team, and he has been seen getting close to Reese. The two have shared several phone calls and FaceTime calls, and Wayne has had nothing but support for the Tigers.

Lil Wayne To Make Music With LSU Freshman Flau’Jae Johnson

LSU freshman Flau’Jae Johnson, who is also a rapper signed to Roc Nation, also got in on the action after winning a championship. She and Lil Wayne are reportedly “about to connect musically soon,” according to Bleacher Report.

After winning the championship, Flau’Jae went on to give fans an impromptu concert, rapping for the fans to celebrate LSU’s major victory.

Between the love for LSU, and the music Flau’Jae makes, Wayne must’ve been impressed in order to want to do a song with her. But that’s not even the end of it, because Angel Reese wants in as well. Instead of hopping on the track with Flau’Jae and Lil Wayne, she wants to be in the music video.

The 6-foot-3 star tweeted “just let me be the video vixen” in response to the announcement that Wayne and Flau’Jae would be collaborating soon.

just let me be the video vixen 😭🤣 https://t.co/tXHq6wsUF0 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 4, 2023

To top off all the great news, Reese and Flau’Jae both woke up with a million followers on Instagram following their historic tournament run.

After finding out her new social media standing, Reese again, took to Twitter, tweeting “me & 4 woke up wit a MILLION followers! Wow! We have really inspired sooo many people in these past 9 months together BLESSEDDDDD & we just getting STARTEDD! Proud of you 444444”

me & 4 woke up wit a MILLION followers! WOW! we have really inspired sooo many people in these past 9 months together🥺😭 BLESSEDDDDD & we just getting STARTEDD! proud of you 444444 @Flaujae — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 4, 2023

It cannot be overstated how much this group of girls has done for women’s basketball, along with Caitlin Clark and many other young stars, they’re bringing more attention back to the game.

With the trash-talking, the talent, and the success, we are slowly seeing women’s basketball take a turn for the better, as well as the game becoming more marketable with players like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Flau’Jae.

