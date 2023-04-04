LSU’s Ice Spice Has Her Moment | Jasmine Carson’s Brilliance Helped Her Become Overnight Sensation

We’re in a world where people can become superstars and internet sensations overnight. That is precisely what happened to LSU’s guard, senior Jasmine Carson, after she had probably the biggest game of her career. Then she drew comparisons to another overnight sensation and superstar.

Before the women’s NCAA championship game, Jasmine Carson had only scored 11 points total throughout the tournament. But when facing arguably the best player in college ball, Caitlin Clark, and with everything on the line, competing for a championship, Carson scored 22 points — and in the first half didn’t miss a single shot.

Thanks to players like the aforementioned Caitlin Clark, and Carson’s LSU teammate, Most Outstanding Player Award winner Angel Reese, women’s NCAA basketball has been extremely popular, and with the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa taking on Reese and Carson’s LSU in the championship game, it was one of the most highly anticipated matchups in NCAA basketball history.

Clark, who had dominated the tournament throughout March, and LSU, arguably the nation’s best team squared off, and while the stars showed off (Clark, 30 points, Reese 15 points, 10 rebounds), it was a surprise star that was born that day.

Carson, who came off the bench for the Tigers had a day, scoring 22 points and shooting 7-for-8 from the field, and 5-for-6 from long range.

Having a game like that on the biggest stage, with 9.9 million viewers, which is an NCAA Women’s television record, is going to get you some fans, and make you famous.

After getting her flowers for an outstanding performance, she got even more fame, when rapper and social media personality Lil Boosie called her “Ice Spice” in connection with the up-and-coming New York rapper. The two women have similar color-dyed afro hairstyles, but beyond that don’t have much else in common. But Lil Boosie didn’t let that stop him from recording Carson having the game of her life and calling her Ice Spice.

After the Louisiana native’s video of Jasmine “Ice Spice” Carson began going viral, Carson bought into the hype herself.

The LSU Guard took to Twitter, sending out a tweet saying, “I guess i’m LSU ice spice now”

I guess i’m LSU ice spice now😭 — Jasmine Carson⛈ (@JazzC2_) April 3, 2023

This caught on quickly, as most popular things do, with plenty of others calling her Ice Spice.

While the “Munch” rapper didn’t say anything about the comparison yet, I’m sure she’s heard about it because the world has definitely heard about Jasmine Carson now.

Even though Carson will most likely not be dropping any music soon, she deserves the recognition that the nickname gives her, especially after her bold performance on the biggest stage in her career.

With all the different stories in the media focused on race and Caitlin Clark’s historical run ending in defeat, or Angel Reese taunting Clark with her own signature brand of trash-talking, Carson and her moment in the limelight are special, and will not be forgotten anytime soon.

