Jordan Poole Was Trending For Reportedly Dropping $500K On First Date With Rapper Ice Spice | Where Do People Come Up With This Stuff?

The Golden State Warriors fell to .500 again and are in seventh place in the West. But guard Jordan Poole doesn’t seem to mind, as he is reportedly dating rapper Ice Spice and dropped $500K on a shopping spree for their first date.



This hasn’t been confirmed and there are reports that this is downright fabricated by MediaTakeout and those first reporting it. However, two young superstars in the world of music and athletics potentially hooking up is always going to get the social media rumor mill excited with the possibilities.

The young rap star from the Bronx hasn’t been associated with any men yet, so if this is true at all, then Poole is definitely trying to move to the head of the line.

That’s one way to do it.

Rapper Ice Spice is dating NBA star Jordan Poole & he splurged $500K on a shopping spree for their first date! pic.twitter.com/pyBMVXg7Qg — ThatsSoBold (@ThatsSoBolds) March 18, 2023

“He took her shopping for a full day,” a friend of the female rapper told MediaTakeout. “They bought clothes from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and all that.”

NBA Star Jordan Poole Copped Ice Spice A New Whip?

When you got it, spend it, right?

The friend also said Poole purchased a new whip for Spice.

“He bought her a new Maybach truck.”

Poole seems to have recovered, at least socially, from the preseason incident with teammate Draymond Green.

During a practice, Green walked over to Poole and knocked him down with a punch to face. The incident had been building throughout training camp and came to a boil. Rumors circulated it was about Poole being too cocky as he was about to secure a massive contract extension.

Green was fined and sent away from the team, but was not suspended for any regular season games.

Poole did eventually sign that extension for four years and $128 million. He’ll be going from making $3.9 million this season to $27.4 million at the beginning of next season. Talk about the come up.

“WE BOUT TO GET A BAG” 💰



[via Jordan_Poole/IG] pic.twitter.com/bbSB2YrMIk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

Poole earned it with his excellent play last season, but he’s regressed this year. He hasn’t shot the ball well from three and has been horrible defensively.

Still, it looks like Ice Spice will get to enjoy some of the fruits of that labor.

Warriors’ Issues

Meanwhile, on the floor, the Warriors hopes of a title defense looks shaky. They are 15th in aNET rating, 12th in aORTG, and 18th in aDRTG. Those are not the numbers of a championship squad.

While Poole gets his share of the blame for the team’s poor play, the bench simply hasn’t been good enough. The two timeline approach with the veteran stars and young draft picks didn’t work. Former number two overall draft pick James Wiseman was traded away, Moses Moody isn’t part of the regular rotation, and Jonathan Kuminga is inconsistent.

Another issue for the Warriors has been the absence of Andrew Wiggins. He has missed 15 straight games dating back to February 14th for a personal matter that the team has gone to great lengths to keep from getting out to the public.

But Warriors ownership, management, the coaching staff and his teammates know what the situation is and they are supporting Wiggins 100%.

All of this is too much for even the defending champion Warriors to overcome. Fans like to think of dynasties going out on top. But that’s not how they usually end.

Injuries, aging, in-fighting, are typically what bring down dynasties. Chemistry and spirit inside an NBA locker room is a fragile thing. Sometimes it only takes one incident to set off a cascading effect.

With 10 games remaining, the Warriors fate is in their own hands. Win out and they will be the team nobody wants to see come the postseason. Play .500 like they’ve been all year and it’s all but over.

