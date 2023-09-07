Top Five Black QBs Heading Into 2023 NFL Season | Questions Concerning Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts And Lamar Jackson

The most wonderful time of the year has come and football is in the air.



That also means more opportunities to talk about the top melanated signal-callers in the business.



Here are the top-five Black QBs as we open the 2023 NFL season.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The leader of the reigning Super Bowl champions will likely begin the 2023 season without the team’s second and third-best players. Tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee in Tuesday’s practice making him a game-time decision for Thursday’s opener. The team’s best defensive player, defensive lineman Chris Jones continues his holdout for a new contract. Either way you never count out “Patrick Mahomeboy” (Shannon Sharpe) voice.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts, the 2022 runner-up in everything to Mahomes, MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Super Bowl champion will be looking to lead the Eagles back to Super Sunday. Hurts is so intent on getting back and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy that he even made his phone screensaver a picture of him walking off the field amidst confetti for the Chiefs.

Big money deal in tow, it’s safe to say JH1 on a mission.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It’s time for Jackson to rekindle some of that 2019 magic which saw him become just the second unanimous MVP in league history joining Tom Brady (2010). Since then, gradual regression as a passer and injuries have halted the dynamic Jackson. Is 2023 the year he puts it back together?



The Ravens have given him the best roster he’s had in Baltimore on the offensive side of the football. One that includes wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie speedster Zay Flowers, a first-round pick out of Boston College. Jackson knows he has his doubters who question if he can reach top-tier status again, and he says he’s ready to prove them wrong.

“I believe so, but I also believe they’ll be doubters no matter what you’re showing people,” Jackson said. “It’s all about proving yourself right, not everyone else. So, I’m just going to go out there and do what I do, and we’re going to see.”

Ravens showed Jackson the money, now they want a return on investment.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

It’s now or never for Prescott in Dallas. With a defense led by back-to-back DPOY runner-up Micah Parsons, and an offense that added plenty of talent around him, Dak must lead the Cowboys beyond the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time in 28 years. Coming off his career-high 15 interceptions in 2022, which was tied for most in the league, Prescott will be out to prove he’s still the man.



Team brass trading for 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance should also light a fire under Dak who’ll be a free agent in 2025.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

This is another case of wanting a return on investment. Watson’s legal troubles forced him to miss the first 11 games of the 2022, this after sitting out all of 2021 for the same reason.



When he returned last December he was rusty and off, while the team went 3-3 in his starts he didn’t look anything like the 2020 NFL yards passing leader.



The Browns brass believes he returns to form this season and begins to make good on that record fully guaranteed deal of five years, $230 million.